Luis Manzano proud of 'money smart' wife Jessy Mendiola

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Manzano isn't worried about his wife Jessy Mediola overspending on designer items.

Buying designer items among their social circle may be common, but his wife of one year does not buy pricey accessories indiscriminately.

Luis is proud that his wife is smart with her money, saying, "She is really wise when it comes to money. Hindi siya bili nang bili."

"For her, if she's gonna buy something, she'll sell something first. Hindi siya impulsive na when she sees something online, automatic buy. She's really, really smart when it comes to her money, to her expenses," he added.

He recalled that a day prior to his media conference for Toblerone in early February, Jessy had consulted him about a bag she wanted to buy. When he asked how much would it cost her, she replied that she was letting go of another piece before she buys a new one.

The TV host also shared that he appreciates that Jessy asks for his opinion whenever she buys luxury items.

"I always make sure na 'pag may bibilhin siya on the pricey side, as much as possible, it's gonna hold its value more or appreciate in the long run," he said.

Admittedly, Luis is a fan of simplicity. He appreciates a well-thought of gift, may it be a simple dinner cooked by his wife over fancy items.

Last Valentine's Day, which also happened to be his and Jessy's first wedding anniversary, he shared that they planned on celebrating the two occasions separately.

"I've always wanted to do something special for my wife for Valentine's. Of course, isasabay ko na 'yung wedding anniversary. But one thing is, I guess you don't need to wait for an exact date to celebrate love, to enjoy the holidays. Para sa akin, every day should be courtship, every day should be Valentine's and you always have to do sweet surprises for your loved ones. Kumbaga, you always need to have that conscious effort to make your partner happy," he said.

