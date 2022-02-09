Anti-erectile dysfunction etc.: Valentine's Day 2022 self-love gift ideas

Dr. Mendiola (left) claims to be the first to bring GentlePro treatments to the Philippines; Designer Blloms has a limited offer in collaboration with Jo Malone London (right, bottom); Jeon Somi, a Korean solo singer has been recently tapped to endorse the Goku Jyun Hydrating Lotion (right, top)

MANILA, Philippines — This season of lockdowns, uncertainties and strict resctrictions, it is even more important to connect with our special someone. The sense of connectedness between couples is more essential than ever.

There are some reproductive health issues that can get in the way of our intimacy with our partners that's rarely talked about. One of them is erectile dysfunction (ED).

ED is often caused by underlying conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and low testosterone levels. And contrary to what many people might think, ED not only affects older men, as it can affect younger men as well due to smoking and drinking.

Dr. Frederick Mendiola, a board-certified urologic surgeon with a subspecialty in minimally invasive urology and a special interest in sexual medicine, has brought to the Philippines a safe and non-invasive way to treat ED, GentlePro laser treatments.

GentlePro uses radial shockwaves to help develop new blood vessels and stimulate the area to be treated. Depending on the degree of ED, five to eight treatments are needed to see a lasting improvement. This non-invasive treatment is virtually painless and has no downtime.

Dr. Mendiola also recommends the following lifestyle modifications:

Get moving: “A sedentary lifestyle makes weight management more difficult, which is a proven contributor to ED. You can start by walking at least 30 minutes a day,” Dr. Mendiola said.

"A sedentary lifestyle makes weight management more difficult, which is a proven contributor to ED. You can start by walking at least 30 minutes a day," Dr. Mendiola said. Switch to a healthier diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish reduces the likelihood of having ED.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish reduces the likelihood of having ED. Ditch the cigarettes: According to studies, men who smoke are twice as likely to develop ED than nonsmokers. Nicotine causes the blood vessels to constrict, which limits the amount of blood that flows to the organs.

According to studies, men who smoke are twice as likely to develop ED than nonsmokers. Nicotine causes the blood vessels to constrict, which limits the amount of blood that flows to the organs. Monitor heart health: Hypertension, high blood sugar, and high cholesterol can damage the arteries, which prevents proper blood flow (thus causing ED).

ED is a common problem that is very treatable and should not be a cause for embarrassment. For a lot of men, initiating the first conversation about a very personal condition is the most difficult step. Know your options and have it treated as soon as possible by talking to a trusted urologist.

Cultivate and celebrate self-love

One of the most important relationships in life is the one you have with yourself. While developing a healthy relationship with yourself takes a lot of work and self-reflection, over time, the benefits will manifest in different ways – improving your self-esteem, your health and well-being, as well as your relationships with others.

Committed to bringing out that long-lasting beauty in all kinds of individuals, Y.O.U Beauty stands for self-love. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the annual occasion that celebrates all forms of love, Y.O.U Beauty brings a special offering to help empower individuals to be the best, most confident versions of themselves - The Rouge Velvet Matte Lip Cream Limited Edition Valentine’s Gift Box.

The Rouge Velvet Matte Lip Cream by Y.O.U. Beauty is made with a smooth and lightweight formula to ensure all-day comfort. Available in 19 different shades, each product sports Quick Dry and Non-Transfer features that keep it in place after applying, while the Hydrating Formula made with Coconut Oil and Vitamin E moisturizes and softens lips and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Enabling individuals to freely pursue their own images of beauty with ease, the Rouge Velvet Matte Lip Cream Limited Edition Valentine’s Gift Box by Y.O.U Beauty comes in three distinct versions - expertly curated to suit all types of moods and occasions.

Whether you’re feeling low-key or in the mood to go big and bold, this bundle features a trio of timeless shades of lip cream made for the modern romantic. Naked is Y.O.U. Beauty’s discreet yet chic take on nude lip cream. Wear Kelly, a classic red on the days when you want to command attention. Rounding out the trio is Latte, a deep and moody shade made to give out a mysterious, alluring vibe.

Add a subtle spark or signal that you’re up for a good time with a bundle of shades great for any kind of date night. Bring out that inner confidence with Honey, a red shade that strikes the balance between bold and bright. Put on Fearless, a coral shade to show off your playful, up-for-anything side, or Salmon, a peachy hue that draws attention to your charms.

Everyone needs things they can confidently rely on. Consisting of Naked, a nude shade that goes with any kind of style, Peach to give off a calm, collected aura, and Latte, a brown shade that goes with a driven, independent mood - these flattering hues are up for wherever the day takes you.

The essence of Y.O.U Beauty is to provide every individual with accessible products made with advanced technology to bring out long lasting beauty from within. The Rouge Velvet Matte Lip Cream is a simple way for you to experiment with your style, and it’s formulated to help keep lips hydrated and moisturized, while the diverse range of shades makes it possible for you to find the ones that suit you best.

The Radiance White BB Cream gives your face a flawless look and a lightweight feel, all while brightening the skin with its Triple Bright Activator. It's also complete with SPF 40 and PA+++ to protect skin from UVA and UVB rays. The Rouge Velvet Lip Cream is a velvet matte lip cream that contains Coconut Oil and Vitamin E to moisturize your lips with a transfer-proof and lightweight formula for all-day comfort.

As a special Valentine’s Day gift, Y.O.U Beauty is giving away Rouge Velvet Matte Lip Cream Limited Edition Valentine’s Gift Boxes to make your celebrations all the more special. To find out how you can win, stay tuned to Y.O.U Beauty on Facebook and Instagram for more details. Shop the Rouge Velvet Matte Lip Cream product range online at the Y.O.U Beauty Lazada and Shopee stores.

Bloom like a K-pop star

Photo release Jeon Somi, a Korean solo singer has been recently tapped to endorse the Goku Jyun Hydrating Lotion

Actors, singers, and basically anyone who works in front of the camera tend to be picky about the beauty products they use, as part of their job is to maintain great and healthy skin. To help them achieve that, it’s important they use products that truly work.

There’s one cult J-beauty brand that Asian superstars like Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jun Ji Hyun, and Jeon Somi all use and love: Hada Labo. K-pop star and actor Jisoo has once revealed that she has dry skin, so she tends to choose nourishing and moisturizing products like the Shiro Jyun Arbutin Whitening Lotion. Beloved Korean superstar Jun Ji Hyun who’s most known for her films like My Sassy Girl and her series My Love from the Star was once the face of the OG Goku Jyun Hydrating Lotion which she said gave her bouncy, deeply hydrated skin.

Jeon Somi, a Korean solo singer and a former member of the project girl group I.O.I who loves super moisturizing products, has been recently tapped to endorse the same Goku Jyun Hydrating Lotion. And here’s the best part, you can add these Asian superstars-approved Hada Labo products to your skincare stash as the brand offers both the Hydrating Goku Jyun and the Premium Whitening Shiro Jyun line in the Philippines.

The Goku Jyun Hydrating Lotion, Japan’s #1 face lotion, is infused with 4 types of Hyaluronic Acid to harness their water-binding power and fully hydrate skin from the surface to inner skin layers, locking moisture in. It is also formulated with Japan's High Performance Penetrating and Deep Moisturizing Technology to get that significantly soft, smooth, and supple skin and to prepare it for enhanced absorption of other skincare products.

Shiro Jyun Premium Whitening Lotion contains Tranexamic Acid that effectively helps fight dark spots, rebalance skin tone, and restore skin radiance. It also contains Vitamin C and E to soothe and relieve discomfort after sun exposure. The lotion also got Hyaluronic Acid that prevents moisture loss and Nano Hyaluronic Acid that provides moisture deep down into the inner skin layers.

Aside from the face lotions, both lines also have their own face wash and cream selections to complete a simple yet effective 3-step routine. Cop your favorite drama or K-pop star’s skincare routine. Check out Hada Labo at selected Watsons branches nationwide, or shop online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee. For more beauty and skincare tips, visit hadalabo.com.ph and follow @HadaLaboPH on Facebook and Instagram.

For dandruff-free dates

There may be quite a number of things that people get wrong about dandruff, but what we all should keep in mind is that it can indicate the state of your scalp and impact your hair health.

The best way to manage dandruff is to use a shampoo that aims to keep the scalp healthy, just like Selsun Blue. It's formulated with Selenium Sulfide 1%, an anti-infective and anti-fungal agent, which prevents fungus and bacteria from growing on the skin and also slows down the rate of skin cell death and turnover. Selsun Blue offers discounts on your second bottle from Watsons from February 21 to 27. Use twice a week so you can keep the flakes at bay.

New takes on flower bouquets

Photo release Tired of the usual flower bouquets? Why not try them in terrarium (left) and Very Peri (right)?

For over 29 years, Designer Blooms has given fresh looks to occasions with its wide range of unique and modern flower creations. From its humble beginnings of offering just artificial and preserved blooms, DB brings back that legacy. Introducing the 2022 Valentine’s Collection with new preserved bouquets and elegant terrariums to complete this year’s day of love.

These preserved blooms put a contemporary twist on your traditional fresh bouquets. Proven to stand the test of time, these arrangements do not easily wilt nor lose their scent quickly. Perfect to make Valentine’s memories that last. Available in three one-of-a-kind variations- Wild Bunch Bouquets, The Forever Love Heart and Preserved Flower Terrariums, these blooms are available for the entirety of February, the love month.

Last but definitely not the least, DB has a limited offer in collaboration with JoMalone. DB and Jo Malone London are offering special flower boxes to go with their Jo Malone London perfume of choice. Customers can pre-order from select Jo Malone London stores (SM Aura Mall, Powerplant Mall and Greenbelt 5 Mall) or online at www.DesignerBlooms.com from now until February 12.

