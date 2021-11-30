Lessons from the Youtube world are smart

YouTube and Smart announce this year’s NextUp Manila winners: artist, author, and business owner Abbey Sy; life hacker Diskarte with Mendy; board-certified dermatologist Dr. Gaile Robredo-Vitas; Maranao creator Egypa Balindong; singer and artist Guji Lorenzana; baker and cook Mai Goodness; travel and lifestyle guru Meljean Solon; lifestyle and fashion vlogger Michelle G.; fitness and movement coach Reps to the Rhythm; work-from-home mom Rookie Mommy Ph; proud transgender man VandomVincent; and chicken farmer Wandering Soul. The winners will be participating in a week-long Creator Camp where they will get a crash course on production techniques and receive in-depth training to further build their channels. Each winner will also receive an equipment stipend worth P100,000, free data packs, and a chance to be one of three winners who will be awarded a 12-month endorsement contract with Smart

The search for the next local content creators has come to a close as YouTube and Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) announced the 12 finalists for NextUp Philippines 2021. NextUp is a contest that gives Filipino content creators a chance to realize their full potential and grow their YouTube careers.

It was interesting listening to the new and idealistic creators as they talked about their experiences on how they started on their YouTube journeys. What made the dialogue interesting were the varied and diverse learnings each of them faced as they started creating their content.

But, what was clear was that it was a desire to create content for their followers that made them want to do more — to be able provide what their audiences were looking for.

It was fun reading the comments of the live YouTube event because I was able to get a glimpse of what kind of followers each creator had and what their audiences were looking for.

The 2021 finalists include a dermatologist, an author, a transgender man, and a chicken farmer among others, who are ready to inspire people and create great content using their stories and unique perspectives. The 12 winners of NextUp Philippines 2021 are:

• Abbey Sy, an artist, bestselling author, and small business owner who helps Filipino creatives achieve their full potential with her aesthetic educational videos.

• Mark Mendoza (Diskarte with Mendy), a “life hacker” who aims to help others find their way around what they want to pursue whether it’s a business, a profession, or a craft.

• Dr. Gaile Robredo-Vitas, a dermatologist who seeks to help Filipinos by giving tried and tested beauty tips and skincare information.

• Egypa Balindong, a digital creator and filmmaker seizing the opportunity to represent the Maranao Muslim community in the Philippines through her short films.

• Guji Lorenzana, a singer-songwriter, actor, recording artist, and DJ who wants to grow his music and share more of his life and family with his fans and other aspiring artists.

• Michelle Gacasan (Michelle G.), a lifestyle vlogger from Cagayan De Oro who unleashes her inner fashionista on her channel and gives her viewers a peek into her daily and student life.

• Myra Caray (Mai Goodness), a food and lifestyle vlogger who aims to help others set up their own home baking or cooking business as well as serve restaurant grade dishes from the comfort of their own home.

• Meljean Solon, a ‘probinsyana’ lifestyle and travel vlogger who showcases the beauty of her province, Cebu. She aims to achieve one million subscribers in the next 12 months.

• Keoni Tamayo (Reps to the Rhythm), a fitness instructor who wants to inspire everyone, whether they are newbies or pros, to stay fit through dancing.

• Van Vincent Go (VandomVincent), a proud transgender man who seeks to represent and empower the transgender community in the Philippines through his content.

• Aj Añavesa (Wandering Soul), a chicken farmer who looks to impart knowledge and information to his fellow and aspiring chicken raisers in the Philippines.

• Arra Solis (Rookie Mommy PH), a work-from-home mom who wants to help others find fun and stable sources of income, especially during these trying times.

The NextUp winners will participate in an online Creator Camp where they will get a crash course on production techniques and receive in-depth training to further build their channels. Previous NextUp winners, YouTube stars, and industry experts will also mentor them as they create their dream content. They will also be getting guidance and strategic account management support from the Creator and Artist Development Team of YouTube. A series of online training workshops for the non-finalists and other creators will be organized as well.

Each of the 12 finalists will receive an equipment stipend worth P100,000 and free data packs while three winners will be granted a 12-month endorsement contract with Smart.

“Filipino content creators are talented, passionate, and purposeful. Helping them realize their full potential is important to YouTube and we›re honored to collaborate with Smart to bring a bigger NextUp in the Philippines. Through NextUp, they will learn important knowledge and skills so they can thrive on the platform. When they succeed, not only they will inspire other content creators but they will be able to uplift the lives of people around them and use their channel to make a positive impact,” said Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines.

Our support for Filipino content creators all these years stems from our commitment to bring amazing experiences to our subscribers through cutting-edge technology made simple by Smart. In the same way that we enable our subscribers to pursue their passions and share their craft powered by our world-class network, we›re glad to partner with YouTube to further hone and empower a promising breed of Pinoy content creators through the NextUp program,» said Lloyd R. Manaloto, first vice president, Corporate Marketing & Strategy at Smart.

As many Filipinos have started to create their own content online Smart has been there to assist them and to grow with them. Wanna be creators like you and me can stay updated with our favorite ‘real’ creators with the next-level speeds of Smart 5G mobile network. To date, Smart has already fired up around 6,400 5G base stations nationwide.

For information, follow Smart on Facebook www.fb.com/SmartCommunication, and Twitter and Instagram @LiveSmart.