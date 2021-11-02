



































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
Ciara, Danica Sotto share how cousins are best sisters

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 4:26pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity cousins Ciara and Danica Sotto shared how cousins are best sisters. 



During the last SIS Session with Physiogel on Facebook, Ciara described Danica as soft and gentle. 



“It takes strength to be soft, gentle and kind —that’s Danica for me,” Ciara said. 



"Even when things are chaotic, she remains kind and always gives the other party the benefit of the doubt," she added.  









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





Danica, meanwhile, said how her “ate” inspired her. 



“Ciara is literally strong. You can see her perform difficult pole poses with so much ease. But beneath that strong body is a woman full of grace,” Danica said.  



Just like real sisters, sharing keeps their relationship strong – whether stories, secrets, or even their passions. This time, Ciara shared her love for working out by teaching Danica her favorite fitness routine. These two are different in many ways, but they share the same power: strength in softness. 



Self-care is also one of the passions these sisters share. Ciara reveals that they recommend skincare stuff to each other because of their sensitive skin. 



“When we both discovered Physiogel’s Daily Moisture Therapy Range, our self-care routine just got better. We both want healthy skin, so it’s the perfect addition to our routine” Ciara said. 



"Physiogel's Daily Moisture Therapy Range also helps address some of my skin issues. It strengthens and also softens my skin," Danica added. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

