Getting Fitbit by bit

The pandemic has been around for what seems like forever and has become a challenge to us gym buffs. So, I have searched for ways to stay in shape — minus that old, reliable gym — as I used to be a gym rat in the past — not a week went by when I didn’t visit the gym at least five or six times.

Since that is no longer possible in the present MECQ, I have resorted to becoming an expert cardio walker and runner and doing whatever weight training and band training I can with the stuff I have at home.

My new coach is a smartwatch, or a fitness tracker.

This week I tried out the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. Here are five reasons I like to keep in step with it.

STEP 1. The Fitbit Luxe is more polished in every way, with a few welcome extra features. Its small display is bright, crisp and attractive. Although this fitness tracker doesn’t allow you to make calls from your wrist, it’s all about monitoring your wellbeing and encouraging healthier habits (both physical and mental), which it does with aplomb.

The Luxe is Fitbit’s most stylish — at least to me — fitness tracker to date. In everyday use, it performs admirably, providing accurate step and heart-rate tracking, with the day’s stats accessible with a flick of your finger, and more in-depth data available in the Fitbit app. Heart-rate monitoring is particularly impressive, even during intense workouts, closely matching that from a dedicated sports watch for responsiveness and accuracy.

STEP 2. The Fitbit Luxe has an array of alternative watch faces. It is small, has a sleek design and a bright AMOLED display. I prefer fitness trackers with silicone bracelets, so that is what I picked. But the Luxe has a stainless-steel bracelet as one of the choices. It is one of Fitbit’s smallest fitness trackers with the Slimline design.

STEP 3. The Luxe uses stainless steel, in black, gold and silver. A stainless-steel buckle, giving the Luxe a smarter overall look, matches this. There are also more band options, which are available in two versions: one with a silicone band, and one with a gold-toned stainless-steel link bracelet by jewelry designer Gorjana. The silicone bands come in Lunar White, Orchid, or black. Additional bands are sold separately.

Many modern fitness trackers (including Fitbit’s latest designs) use a soft buckle and tang in place of a traditional fastening for added comfort, particularly while sleeping, but the Luxe’s small stainless-steel buckle was impossible to feel. The tracker’s small size meant it never dug into my wrist during workouts, as larger sports watches can sometimes do.

STEP 4. Watch faces can be customized through the companion app, with lots of options to choose from that make the most of the bright, colorful display. All of these show the time at a glance, but some also offer additional stats, including current heart rate, step count, and calories burned, so these can be viewed without swiping.

Because of the small size of the Luxe’s screen its customization options are only accessible through the app, so it was impossible for me to adjust any setting while on the run or walking with my dog. So, since I had not fixed reminders like to move more, take a moment for mindfulness, stay hydrated, and wash my hands, I did not get the notices until I got back home and set them up with the app.

STEP 5. The Fitbit Luxe is simple to use, with an interface that makes tracking your activity and wellbeing very user-friendly. However, before you take it on your first workout, it’s worth taking a moment to customize a few settings.

There are only six slots for workouts on the Luxe (by default these are walk, run, swim, cycle, general workout, and treadmill) and these can’t be changed from the device itself. Instead, you customize the available options to suit your preferences within the Fitbit app.

As with all Fitbit styles, you’ll see goal animations when you achieve certain targets (such as steps), which helps provide an incentive to keep going, and it’s great if you need a little nudge to keep up your healthier habits.

But there is a bit of a limitation in the small display. Also, the color screen means that the Luxe has a shorter battery life. Fitbit estimates that it will last five days in normal use before needing a charge, and in my experience that is OK.

Charging is easy; the Luxe is supplied with a USB charger that connects to the rear of the device securely using a magnet, and it doesn’t shift and disconnect easily.

I would use it if I want a stylish tracker during a workout — or at least one that feels like I don’t have a health device on. It is also one of the best-looking fitness trackers around — refined but not flashy. A fitness tracker works best when worn every day, and this is one I actually want to wear.

Fitbit’s user experience is based on positive reinforcement, celebrating the small wins and giving you friendly tips now and then. It encourages you to make sustainable lifestyle changes that add up over time.

But if you are a busy professional and want a smartwatch that doesn’t miss a beat or call, the Fitbit Luxe isn’t it.

The Fitbit Luxe is a great as an everyday motivator and it keeps you on track with healthier habits. Fitness trackers work best when worn all the time and the Fitbit Luxe is one that will be a joy to wear and a pleasure to see.