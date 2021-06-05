Watsons Vitamins Super Saver Sale is back with even better and bigger discounts

MANILA, Philippines — All roads lead to the Watsons Vitamins Super Saver Sale on June 10 to 13. Get ready to stock up on your favorite vitamins and supplements as leading health, beauty and wellness retailer Watsons holds this sale event for the second time this year due to consumers' requests.

Whether on-site or online, Watsons has given Filipinos access to vitamins, supplements, OTC medications and personal products even during quarantines and lockdowns

Get 50% off your favorite Watsons brand vitamins when you buy 100 tablets or capsules of each. Included in the sale are Vitamin E 400IU, Vitamin B Complex (B1 B6 B12), Multivitamins With Iron, Ferrous Sulfate + Folic, Vitamin D3 and Ascorbic Acid.

Watsons makes vitamins and minerals accessible to Filipinos in their 800+ stores nationwide and through their online channels. Even during lockdowns and quarantines, most Watsons branches are open to serve consumers. Shop now at any of Watsons 800+ stores nationwide , online via www.watsons.com.ph or mobile app or via call & delivery service.

Read on for tips on what vitamins and supplements you can pick up at the Watsons Vitamins Super Saver Sale:

1. Apart from physical activity, make sure you also take a multi-vitamin like Watsons Multivitamins with Iron, which helps boost immunity and can help address iron or vitamin deficiencies caused by illness, pregnancy, poor nutrition, digestive disorders and other conditions.

2. Don't forget your vitamins with zinc! Zinc helps with wound healing and growth and development and in improving immune function, among others. Try Calcium Citrate + Vitamin D + Zinc + Copper + Manganese + Magnesium tablets for bone health and help improve the body's resistance against illness and infections.

3. If you have difficulty swallowing vitamins in capsules, try drinking them in liquid form. Watsons Calcium + D3, Watsons B Complex, Watsons Glucosamine and Vitamin C + Vitamin E + Glutathione Effervescent Tablets dissolve in water and are very easy to drink and have pleasant flavors.

4. Turmeric and garlic are two things you probably have in your pantry. They have excellent health benefits. Watsons Luyang Dilaw Capsules have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and may also help improve symptoms of depression and arthritis. Watsons Garlic Oil Softgel Capsules helps manage blood pressure and blood sugar levels and supports healthy cholesterol levels.

5. Make sure the kids grow up with good healthy habits, including drinking vitamins everyday. Gummi King Multi-Vitamin & Mineral gummies come in six natural fruit flavors (strawberry, lemon, orange, grape, cherry & grapefruit) and provide kids with multivitamin and minerals they need during their growing years.

Get all your vitamins from Watsons, where wellness is just a tap or a click away. It's never too late or too early to start taking care of yourself to look good feel great.

When you shop, use your Watsons Card to earn points.

For more updates, you can also follow Watsons' social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at @watsonsph.