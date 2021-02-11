LIST: Coach Lea Salonga offers life advice from career to love

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway diva Lea Salonga handed out practical life advice during an online Q&A with her Twitter followers.

Set to turn 50 on February 22, the singer-actress collected nuggets of wisdom from decades in show business that she’s prepared to share with online users.

Here’s what Lea had to say.

Career

Lea has a positive outlook on her career that both fresh graduates and industry veterans can learn from.

Asked about her favorite aspect of her career, she said: “The opportunities to do good work and work with some amazingly talented people. Just being in the room when things happen.”

What motivates her to work hard is the work itself. “When I love what I’m doing, it doesn’t feel like work,” she wrote.

As for gaining confidence, Lea said that it helps to master one’s craft.

She admitted that “everyone in the business has an insecurity they’d like to overcome.”

The secret, according to her, is being secure with one’s strengths instead of dwelling on shortcomings.

“What does help is knowing full well and with confidence exactly what it is you bring to the table, and know that no one else has that in the way you do.”

Singing

There’s not a single doubt about Lea’s vocal prowess and the Internet wants in on her secret.

Of course, the job isn’t perfect, according to Lea. She said the worst part is “paranoia about the weather, certain food, one sniffle, a small cough, being around sick people, pollution, fatigue, teleprompters failing, going out of tune, inner ear monitor failure... shall I go on?”

Notwithstanding, she’s mastered the stage and has actionable information about confidence.

“Okay, here’s a tip: do not make eye contact with the audience. Look instead between their heads. At their ears. Shoulders. Find a spot over their heads. But above all, prepare. Make sure your song is in your body so that when the fright appears, your body takes over.”

As for making an impact, Lea said it’s “not about volume, but about intent.”

“Loud can be empty. Fill your music with your heart. Even the quiet stuff packs a punch. Sometimes, an even stronger one. But yeah, don’t be afraid of being loud when the music calls for it.”

Crisis

In the midst of all sorts of crises, Lea knew just what to say.

For students stuck with online classes, she advised prioritizing one’s health.

“Take a break away from your screens from time to time, and be kind to yourself,” she said.

She particularly singled out aspiring accountants who are struggling with their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just know that once you graduate, you will become the most important human every year at tax time.”

The greatest lesson from the global health emergency, she said, still depends on one’s specific situation. “But one lesson we can all learn is patience.”

Providing a disclaimer that she is not a licensed therapist, Lea said her message to those suffering from mental health issues because of quarantine is to “know that you are loved and appreciated and that this world is a far better place with you in it. This time is hard for all of us, but we will get through it.”

As for the other tragedy, the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Lea said her advice to those still getting over a devastating heartbreak is to take time with healing.