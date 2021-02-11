Lea Salonga candidly talks about BTS, Ian Veneracion, but mum on P-pop

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga hosted a question-and-answer spree on Twitter ahead of her February 22 birthday.

In her Twitter account, Lea revealed that Korean group BTS helped save her mental health.

Okay, gang... shall we do an #AskMissLea session? I shall end it at 2pm. If you don’t have a question, we can fangirl over BTS together. Whaddaya say? Let’s fill the TL with good vibes! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

“Okay, gang... shall we do an #AskMissLea session? I shall end it at 2pm. If you don’t have a question, we can fangirl over BTS together. Whaddaya say? Let’s fill the TL with good vibes!” she wrote.

Twitter user @tinapayNiAel asked Lea to fill in the blank: “BTS is ___.”

“BTS helped save my mental health,” Lea replied.

BTS helped save my mental health. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

When asked for her advice to those suffering from mental health issues, she said: “Okay, I’m not a licensed therapist so I hope I won’t say anything that’ll only do more harm than good, but... know that you are loved and appreciated, and that this world is a far better place with you in it. This time is hard for all of us, but we will get through it."

Okay, I’m not a licensed therapist so I hope I won’t say anything that’ll only do more harm than good, but... know that you are loved and appreciated, and that this world is a far better place with you in it. This time is hard for all of us, but we will get through it. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

When @jen_adeleadkins inquired: "If you had to choose one kpop group to listen to for your whole life, what group would it be?"

Lea answered: "BTS, no question."

BTS, no question. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

The Broadway star shared that it was 2018 when she first knew about BTS but she became a fan since she heard their hit song "Dynamite."

“Saw them on TV performing DNA, but didn’t latch on until Dynamite. Then that was it. I was done,” she said.

When asked to recommend BTS songs, Lea said: "Go to SoundCloud and listen to Jungkook’s covers and his other solo stuff."

Go to SoundCloud and listen to Jungkook’s covers and his other solo stuff. You’re welcome. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

If you had to choose one kpop group to listen to for your whole life, what group would it be?#AskMissLea — Jenrysnn ? (@jen_adeleadkins) February 10, 2021

Lea said that so far, she is enjoying being an ARMY.

So far, it’s been a lot of fun! I’ve connected with a couple of other fan girls close to my age, and we have a great appreciation for their talent. Like we’re proud aunties! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

Apart from BTS, fans also asked her about possibly teaming up with Ian Veneracion.

What's the possibility of you working with Ian Veneracion or would you consider working with him?????#AskMissLea — farrida (@_paopaola) February 10, 2021

What is your reaction po na kinikilig kami sa inyo ni Ian Veneracion kahit na you two don't have any interaction yet? #AskMissLea — ? (@salongadreamyy) February 10, 2021

Do you know po ba that LeIan (Lea and Ian V.) shippers exists? And every wednesday po it's LeIan day ???????? — Abbie/y ???? (@DocAbbiee) February 10, 2021

Lea said that she in fact has already worked with Ian in '90s variety show "That's Entertainment."

Oh my goodness, we were both in That’s Entertainment together! Same group! He was still a tiny kid but already such a good-looking boy. So we’ve already worked together! — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

She was also asked about a reunion movie with Aga Muhlach.

"IS THERE STILL HOPE FOR THE THIRD MOVIE WITH AGA MUHLACH?" @MariaGo91119095 asked.

#AskMissLea IS THERE STILL HOPE FOR THE THIRD MOVIE WITH AGA MUHLACH? — Maria Gonzales (@MariaGo91119095) February 10, 2021

Lea quipped: "Choppy ka, madam."

Choppy ka, madam. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 10, 2021

But when asked about her opinion on emerging Pinoy pop (P-pop) groups like SB19 and BGYO, the Tony- and Grammy-winning star was mum.

hi Ms.Lea! could there be a chance you'd do a cover of SB19's Hanggang sa Huli? :) — misfit.kya ? | SB19: IKALAWANG YUGTO (@thinkerbelless) February 10, 2021

#AskMissLea Hi po! Do u know SB19 & what are your thoughts on them? Do u think they can also make it globally like BTS? They entered US Billboard Charts with highest peak at #2 on Billboard Social 50 next to BTS (1st SEA act to do so).@SB19Official#SB19pic.twitter.com/732w48aeQp — ????????Mayor Vico of SB19 is Waiting ???????? (@SBVico19) February 10, 2021

Hi po ano po masasabi nyo sa spanish cover ni mnl48 sheki ng reflection #AskMsLeapic.twitter.com/YOFCB493GX — su long (@cweetiecake) February 10, 2021

Napakinggan niyo na po ba ang BGYO? #AskMissLea — Marie (@marieebiskwit) February 10, 2021

Wag na natin ipagpilitan kung ayaw nung tao. Di tayo namamalimos. Certified A'tin ako. Go up era. Pero ayoko maging pathetic. We cannot please everyone. Lalo na @MsLeaSalonga sya lang Kasi may gusto na nag iisang pang world class. #SB19 @SB19Official — KENangManokBISAYA ???????????????????????????? (@survived_me) February 10, 2021