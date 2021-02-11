CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Lea Salonga candidly talks about BTS, Ian Veneracion, but mum on P-pop
Lea Salonga
Photo release

Lea Salonga candidly talks about BTS, Ian Veneracion, but mum on P-pop

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga hosted a question-and-answer spree on Twitter ahead of her February 22 birthday.

In her Twitter account, Lea revealed that Korean group BTS helped save her mental health.

 

 

“Okay, gang... shall we do an #AskMissLea session? I shall end it at 2pm. If you don’t have a question, we can fangirl over BTS together. Whaddaya say? Let’s fill the TL with good vibes!” she wrote.

Twitter user @tinapayNiAel asked Lea to fill in the blank: “BTS is ___.”

 

 

“BTS helped save my mental health,” Lea replied.

 

 

When asked for her advice to those suffering from mental health issues, she said: “Okay, I’m not a licensed therapist so I hope I won’t say anything that’ll only do more harm than good, but... know that you are loved and appreciated, and that this world is a far better place with you in it. This time is hard for all of us, but we will get through it."

 

 

When @jen_adeleadkins inquired: "If you had to choose one kpop group to listen to for your whole life, what group would it be?"

Lea answered: "BTS, no question."

 

 

The Broadway star shared that it was 2018 when she first knew about BTS but she became a fan since she heard their hit song "Dynamite."

“Saw them on TV performing DNA, but didn’t latch on until Dynamite. Then that was it. I was done,” she said.

When asked to recommend BTS songs, Lea said: "Go to SoundCloud and listen to Jungkook’s covers and his other solo stuff."

 

 

 

Lea said that so far, she is enjoying being an ARMY.

 

 

Apart from BTS, fans also asked her about possibly teaming up with Ian Veneracion.

 

 

 

 

Lea said that she in fact has already worked with Ian in '90s variety show "That's Entertainment."

 

 

She was also asked about a reunion movie with Aga Muhlach.

"IS THERE STILL HOPE FOR THE THIRD MOVIE WITH AGA MUHLACH?" @MariaGo91119095 asked.

 

 

Lea quipped: "Choppy ka, madam."

 

 

But when asked about her opinion on emerging Pinoy pop (P-pop) groups like SB19 and BGYO, the Tony- and Grammy-winning star was mum.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BTS LEA SALONGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barretto liked Gerald Anderson's post with same caption as ex Bea Alonzo's
Julia Barretto liked Gerald Anderson's post with same caption as ex Bea Alonzo's
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Gaya gaya amp. HAHAHA,” @fayepunzalan_24 commented.
Entertainment
fbfb
Is Willie the last to know?
Is Willie the last to know?
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez says Rayver, GMA bosses supportive of ABS-CBN transfer
Janine Gutierrez says Rayver, GMA bosses supportive of ABS-CBN transfer
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Whenever there's news of talents or stars transferring to another network, notably between GMA and ABS-CBN, expect some form...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo, rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque post 'twinning' photos in Amanpulo
Bea Alonzo, rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque post 'twinning' photos in Amanpulo
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Valentine's and summer are in the air as Kapamilya star Bea Alonzo and rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque strike again with...
Entertainment
fbfb
SB19 members all have the same Valentine
Exclusive
SB19 members all have the same Valentine
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
What is coming for SB19 on Valentine’s Day? The members all share the same date.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Regine Velasquez postpones Valentine concert after being exposed to COVID-19 patient
Regine Velasquez postpones Valentine concert after being exposed to COVID-19 patient
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez's Valentine concert “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert” has...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Bright Boy of Brightlight
The Bright Boy of Brightlight
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Sexy Talk with Javier ‘Javi’ Benitez, who is shuttling between the corporate world and the showbiz world, listed...
Entertainment
fbfb
JM Yosures is TNT 4 grand champion
JM Yosures is TNT 4 grand champion
By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
JM Yosures dedicated his performance to biological father, whom he has not met, in last Saturday’s Tawag ng Tanghalan...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bb. Pilipinas explains why Samantha Bernardo is Miss Grand International 2020 bet
Bb. Pilipinas explains why Samantha Bernardo is Miss Grand International 2020 bet
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Aya Abesamis is the reigning Binibining Pilipinas Grand International but is unable to compete now that she’s overaged,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Love life or loveless? Jane De Leon chooses fate of her 'millennial' Darna
Exclusive
Love life or loveless? Jane De Leon chooses fate of her 'millennial' Darna
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She said her Darna will be different because her version would be "very modern" and "millennial."
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with