How 5 online influencers are finding simple joys and inspiring us to do the same
Jackie Go, Christian Tiu, Kath Figuracion, Adrian Pascual and Christiana Collings have been showing their online followers how to find life's simple joys.
Composite photo by Enrico Alonzo
How 5 online influencers are finding simple joys and inspiring us to do the same
(Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — While the threat of the coronavirus is still very much present, we have continuously been accepting the challenges and adapting to the changes in our lives. Every day, we try to live with a sense of normalcy—albeit a new kind.

Jackie Go, Christian Tiu, Christiana Collings, Adrian Pascual and Kath Figuracion are five Filipino influencers who have been showing their online followers how it can be done—by finding simple joys even in the simplest, smallest things.

Jackie Go: Don’t stop working out

Since the beginning of lockdown earlier in March, Jackie Go was able to maintain her fit physique, evident throughout her Instagram feed. She even dubbed her home workouts as “quarantoned."

Aside from this, she also has to take care of her family, including two young and very active kids. Just like her, they too must stay at home. So everyone’s been wondering, how does she manage to do everything?

“A lot of you asked how I manage to workout given everyone’s at home and we have no helper. Honestly it’s challenging but doable!” she posted.

Jackie also shared that the rainy season, allergic rhinitis and the gloomy weather could make one lazy. This shouldn’t be an excuse.

To inspire everyone to get up in the morning with clear goals for the day, Jackie shares her morning routine—with workout of course, and the secret to solving her allergy!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Go (@gojackiego) on

Starting her day with a home workout surely sets Jackie on the right mindset allowing her to find simple joys every day.

Christian Tiu: Be active even at home

Christian Tiu also has a very active lifestyle even if he has to stay at home most of the times. It isn’t a problem for him until he encounters allergens even from the indoors!

His allergic reaction is sneezing, making it hard for him to continue with his daily activities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHRIS (@chrstiantiu) on

Good thing he found the answer to his sneezing, Loratadine (Claritin).

“It helps me to keep going with my routine and simple joys like gardening and playing with my dogs without feeling drowsy, living life like allergies don't even exist,” Christian posted.

Christiana Collings: Enjoy more of the world

For her fellow Filipinos who also suffer from allergies, Christiana Collings shares some helpful tips to prevent airborne allergens from accumulating at home.

This includes using HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter for the airconditioner, as well as having it cleaned and maintained regularly; showering before sleeping to avoid allergens from ending up in the bed; and keeping Loratadine (Claritin) on hand for times when precautions are not enough.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Christiana Collings Canlas (@christianacollings) on

“Always have your Claritin with you so when you start sniffling or sneezing, just take your medication and get back to enjoying your day,” she enthuses.

She chooses Loratadine (Claritin) because it relieves her allergy symptoms and allows her to live life's simple joys.

“Enjoy more of the world around you and don’t let your allergies hinder you from what you love,” Christiana adds.

Adrian Pascual: Quality time with pets

As a self-proclaimed “furdad” to dogs Sarah and Ansel, Adrian Pascual finds simple joys in their company.

But as a pharmacist, Adrian Pascual also understands allergies and what cause it. He knows too well that animal fur is one culprit.

“I developed an occasional allergy to animal dander, too much of it. And whenever Sarah and Ansel is shedding, I can’t help but sneeze and turn red every single time,” he shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adrian Pascual (@adrianreypascual) on

Thankfully, Pascual discovered Loratadine (Claritin), which helps him keep is allergies at bay.

“It helps me still enjoy quality time with my fur babies without suffering from allergy!”

Kath Figuracion: Don’t let allergies hold you back

Model and content creator Kath Figuracion loves traveling and outdoor activities. But even before the pandemic, she has already been hindered from doing things she enjoy due to allergy.

Whenever her allergies trigger, she feels as if her whole world stops. “I was experiencing runny nose, non-stop sneezing, sore throat and sometimes, skin rashes. And the worst part of it is that it stops me from enjoying my life,” Kath explains.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathlene Figuracion (@kathfiguracion) on

“I am at peace with 200+ allergens ever since I started using Claritin. It provides me the relief I need and now I can fully take pleasure in life’s simple joys without limitations or worries,” Kath adds.

#LiveClear from allergies

In the Philippines, sufferers of allergy, mainly perennial allergies, are triggered by dust, dust mites, pollution, pollen, and animal fur, among others.

Loratadine (Claritin) addresses all these and 200+ allergens providing 24-hour relief from allergy symptoms.

Live a life clear of allergies and full of simple joys. #LiveClear with Loratadine (Claritin).

 

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. 

ASC REFERENCE: B056P092520CS

