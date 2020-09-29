A dose of summer to beat the pandemic blues

Summer is a bummer this year, right?

We all know the drill — when summer rolls around the corner, we know it’s time to soak up the sun at the beach or set off on a new adventure under the sun.

But for Filipinos and people all over the world, summer is more than just a few months on the calendar, it is also a time to experience the outdoors and reenergize.

But this year’s warm-weather season was so different, as we tried to stay as safe as possible at home — “pandemic blues,” is what I call it.

While keeping healthy indoors has become our priority, we can’t help but miss the sun hitting our skin, or the fun moments spent outdoors with loved ones.

Not to worry, because giving us a much-needed dose of the summer that’s come and gone is Multivitamins and Minerals Berocca, as it introduces its newest limited-edition Mango-Orange flavor. This new flavor helps give us a boost for both mind and body, with a taste to remind us of all the best sunny days.

“We want to bring the whole summer we missed this year by launching a flavor that will make you feel like you’re at the beach, while also boosting your energy at home,” says Idonnah Genove, marketing manager of the brand “Just like the feeling of being under the sun, Multivitamins and Minerals Berocca can also serve as an energy booster for your mental and physical well-being.”

Did you know that just one tablet of Berocca Mango-Orange has B vitamins, ascorbic acid, calcium, magnesium and zinc, which helps increase mental sharpness and physical energy to help you through your activities? A glass of Berocca daily is clinically proven to help you gain better concentration and memory as we work from home.

Zoom, zoom, summer: Katz Salao, Aaron Atayde, Kim Chiu, Idonnah Genove and Dr. Louie Lacno

Fact: Multivitamins and Minerals Berocca is also clinically proven to help decrease bodily fatigue and improve physical performance, so you can get through your daily workout. Pandemic be gone!

To introduce their latest flavor and bring summer inside my home via a Zoom conference, Berocca, together with their brand ambassador Kim Chiu, recently kicked off its first Berocca #BoostofSummer live session, which had guests participate in breakout rooms featuring a Dynamite tutorial dance class hosted by Katz Salao and led by Michelle Kawpeng, and an intense trivia game hosted by Aaron Atayde. The sessions had guests exercising both their mental sharpness and physical stamina.

I was game for the trivia portion — I stayed and tried to fit in. But, no dice, I didn’t know the answers to the questions asked online. Blame that on my age.

But, if you missed the fun and games last week and you want to join in, Berocca will continue to host the Berocca #BoostofSummer live session in the coming weeks, which will be a lively activity to help you stay active and happy.

Whether you take Berocca as a daily starter or during midday break as a pick-me-up, the new Multivitamins and Minerals Berocca Mango-Orange flavor is here to keep you in a summer state of mind.

“The new flavor reminds me of summer days and being on the beach,” says Kim. “It’s super-refreshing and I love the fruity taste. It helps me concentrate on my work and gives me enough energy to enjoy doing other things like working out and spending time with family.”

Summer is a fun time for all of us, whether we prefer Zumba classes or just laying in the sand. Berocca is here to make sure we stay healthy doing what we like from our homes — this season.

Multivitamins and Minerals Berocca Mango-Orange Flavor is exclusively available at the online platforms of Watsons, Southstar Drug, Rose Pharmacy, and The Goodwill Market.

For more information on the schedule of the Berocca #BoostofSummer live sessions, visit Berocca Philippines’ social media pages @BeroccaPH on Facebook and Instagram.