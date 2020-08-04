Maxicare gives peace of mind with free COVID-19 testing for thousands of members

MANILA, Philippines — Despite all efforts, COVID-19 continues to disrupt the world. These are fearful times indeed. Yet amidst the uncertainty, anxiety and confusion, we continue to see hope, solidarity, selflessness and community.

To provide continuity of care and to ensure their members’ safety and well-being, Maxicare successfully hosted free SARS COV2 Antibody Testing activities from June 27 to 29 and on July 18, among 4,061 Maxicare members.

Members simply had to register and fill out a risk assessment form online. This was a quick and easy screening process that determined their risk category. Instructions were then given based on their respective categories.

The initiative was met with much appreciation and gratitude from members and their families, both during the event and after.

Photo Release Members during the triage and registration.

In recalling his experience, it was the ease and speed of the process that stood out for Atty. Butch Dado.

“Maxicare was very efficient. You will get a one-hour window to show up and take the test. The test area was located in a large, events-purposed building in Bridgetowne, Quezon City. There were testing stations with proper queuing, social distancing, etc. The whole process from parking to exiting the place took about 30 minutes,” he shared.

Benjunar Barcoma, a sales engineer from Rohde & Shwarz (Philippines) Inc., was grateful for the peace of mind it afforded him.

“An excellent and hassle-free process all throughout. I took the online survey, got qualified and received the confirmation on a weekend for a Monday morning (June 29) schedule. The onsite process was fast. Entry, detail confirmation, and the actual test took only 10 minutes or even less. With a non-reactive result, there was a certain level of peace of mind. I can only say good things about the conduct of the whole thing,” he said.

Photo Release Safety protocols were adhered as members wait to be tested.

Dr. Kenneth Hartigan-Go, an Associate Professor and head of the Stephen Zuellig School of Development Management at the Asian Institute of Management, commended Maxicare’s integration of science and heart in this time of uncertainty.

“I experienced a well-organized COVID-19 testing one Sunday morning, offering myself peace of mind. Science and heart are the cornerstone of this fast, efficient and secure service,” he said.

In a time when so much is taken away from us, like mobility, peace of mind, safety and security, Maxicare gives back whatever and whenever they can, with genuine care and service. It continues to cover Maxicare members infected with COVID-19. A total of 631 cases were confirmed, and 592 already recovered as of July 11.

Amid the lockdown, Maxicare clinics remained open, while strictly adhering to appropriate health protocols.

Maxicare members who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and other health concerns are encouraged to call in through the 24/7 TeleConsult service to verify with licensed physicians whether or not they need to head to the hospital to avoid unnecessary exposure.

Photo Release The initiative was met with much appreciation and gratitude from members and their families, both during the event and after.

While the rest of the country continues to fight by staying at home, Maxicare fights by staying open. And in doing so, it supports the medical professionals fighting at the frontlines.

During these uncertain times, a sense of shared responsibility has seen the country coming together, while staying apart. Maxicare understands that one of the many ways to help everyone move forward is to do what they can to give back to their members, the community and the country.

“This is consistent with Maxicare’s mission of helping people achieve peace of mind through quality healthcare so they may live their best lives,” said Christian Argos, Maxicare president and CEO.

In doing so, they show that providing relevant care and giving back to the community are inextricably part of Maxicare’s DNA.