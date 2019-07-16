Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray share self-love tips

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Wellness Month this July, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recently reminded their fans to stay positive and strong in the face of bashers and critics.

In a recent interview, Pia revealed to Philstar.com and other media outfits her idea of self-love.

“Self-love for me is to do nothing, basically,” she said. “Even when I’m just sitting down, nag-iisip pa rin ako, my mind is still at work. It’s actually a challenge more for me to stop.”

As a special guest in the launch of Centuria Medical’s “#WeSelfLove” campaign, Pia led the declaration of the campaign’s Self-Love Manifesto.

The campaign highlights Centuria Medical’s mission of promoting health and well-being beyond tests, diagnoses and medication. “It starts from a deeper understanding and appreciation of one’s value as a person— or simply, self-love,” the lifestyle center says in a statement.

“One of my mentors just told me, ‘Pia, please listen to your body.’ It’s simple, but it’s actually something we usually don’t do or forget,” said Pia.

According to her, self-love means listening to one’s body especially when one needs to take a break and not find solutions when one is already feeling bad.

For her, self-care should be preventive, so she shared her detox and self-love routine.

“Mental health also needs detox,” she stressed. “Putting your phone down is a big detox. Taking a social media break is a detox.”

Meanwhile, days after Thai beauty queen Coco Arayha Suparurk called her “fat,” Catriona has spoken up on the body shaming issue.

RELATED: Thai beauty queen slammed for calling Catriona Gray ‘fat’

In a question and answer with fans in her Twitter account while experiencing black out in New York, Catriona gamely answered her fans’ questions regarding different matters.

“What is your stand about online bullying and body shaming?” a fan asked Catriona.

“Obviously, I stand firmly against any form of bullying and bashing - online and off. It is never, ever okay to put someone down for the sake of ‘expressing your opinion.’ With words come power and we should be using those words to build someone up and not pull them down,” Catriona replied.

The beauty queen from Bicol also gave an advice to everyone who has also been called “fat.”

“You are so much more than your body! You are you mind and your unique talents and your character and your life experiences and your personality! You are so, so much more than the exterior! And people will always remember how you made them feel and not how you looked,” Catriona said.

Catriona confessed that she knows how it feels to be body-shamed because she experienced it several times.

“Bodyshaming is hurtful and should never be tolerated. If anyone reading this too has been bodyshamed, I know how it feels. I'm sorry you've had to experience that. But know that you are more than your appearance. You are a capable, unique and worthy person. And you are never alone,” she assured.

She also gave an advice on how to be confident.

“Confidence isn’t something you're born with or that people ‘just have.’ It’s like a ‘muscle’ that you have to decide to use and it strengthens the more you work on it. So continue to work on yourself, embrace your uniqueness and be kind and positive!” — Videos by Deni Bernardo