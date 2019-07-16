NEW ON NETFLIX
From left: Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach hiding her injured hand; screenshot of Pia's Instagram story showing her injured hand
Instagram/Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach shows classy way to hide injury
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she broke her pinky finger four weeks ago. 

In her Instagram story, Pia posted photos of her wearing a splint in her right hand, which she said will be removed today. 

“So I've been wearing this splint for almost 4 weeks now and tomorrow it finally comes off! I broke my pinky finger,” Pia wrote.

In another Instagram story, Pia said she is happy that after her splint is removed, she will be able to pose without hiding anything anymore. 

“Managed to conceal it this whole time. I’m just happy I’ll never have to pose with my right hand hidden anymore,” Pia said. 

Despite having a broken pinky finger, her Instagram posts show that she still manages to look gorgeous in photos while she hides her right hand.

“Trying to look cute for the airport. These next couple of weeks will be a little hectic but I'm ready!” she said.

