WATCH: Dimples Romana gives tips to motivate kids to clean

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana said there is no need to motivate children to help clean the house because there are already a lot of different ways to encourage them.

“For me, there's no motivation needed. For example, this particular video will encourage your kids to do it themselves too because there are mediums for us to make it fun these days. Hindi na siya ‘yung parang magdadabog pa yung mga bata di ba?” said Dimples, who uses Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner in cleaning hard, nonporous surfaces like floor tiles, walls, stovetops, countertops and glass.

The “Kadenang Ginto” star and mother of two, however, recommended engaging fun activities like dancing into household chores to make cleaning more fun.

“Kids now they are more into dancing and expressing themselves, so why not use that particular medium to encourage them to also help out in the house?” added Dimples, who recently launched Pine-Sol’s Cleaning Dance Challenge for parents and kids who want to showcase their dancing-while-cleaning skills. — Video by Deni Bernardo

