Dimples Romana: ‘I’m a super legit tita’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana does not mind being called “tita." In fact, she is proud to be one.  

In a recent interview with Philstar.com during her launch as Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner endorser, the “Kadenang Ginto” actress said she is already a “legit tita” because she watches movies in the morning rather than in the night. 

“I don't mind being called tita. And by the way, I'm super legit tita like I watched movies in 10:30 in the morning because our children are up only at that time. And by the way, kami ng mga friends ko super tita na at ang bonding namin cooking in the kitchen and chika chika in the afternoon,” Dimples shared.

The actress, however, clarified that she is only 34, although people thought she is already in her 40s because she always take on matured roles. 

“Thirty four lang ako e. The only reason a lot of people think I'm a tita because the roles I'm doing are 40s. I don't mind because nandoon ‘yung trabaho e. Ako kung saan ang trabaho, okay sa akin,” Dimples said. 

ABS-CBN's "Kadenang Ginto" continues to reign its afternoon timeslot, with a 24.6 percent audience share according to latest data by third-party analytics firm Kantar Media. — Video by Deni Bernardo, memes from Facebook/Dyosa Pockoh, Instagram/Dimples Romana 

