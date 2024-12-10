vivo V40 Lite: Durable device equipped with AI camera features for only P15,999

MANILA, Philippines — vivo continues to elevate the smartphone experience with the launch of its latest mid-range marvel, the vivo V40 Lite 5G.

Debuting in the Philippines last October, this sleek and stylish device offers cutting-edge features at an accessible price point of just P15,999.

Designed to deliver a combo of performance, durability and advanced AI camera capabilities, the V40 Lite 5G is perfect for users seeking premium functionality without breaking the bank.

Curious about how this mid-range contender performs in real life? Let’s dive in.

Trendy and tough design

Philstar.com/Chyna Merin

The vivo V40 Lite 5G instantly captures attention with its trendy color palette and sophisticated design. It comes in three timeless shades: Titanium Silver, Dynamic Black, and Dreamy Violet, each exuding its own distinct charm.

At the back, the cameras are seamlessly aligned in a vertical layout alongside the Aura Light Portrait module, creating a clean and polished aesthetic.

But apart from being visually pretty, durability is also a key feature here, with the phone boasting IP64 rating. While it isn’t fully waterproof, it’s reassuringly resistant to splashes and dust, making it a reliable companion for daily adventures.

In terms of display, the vivo v40 Lite 5G boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering vibrant colors and deep contrasts that elevate your viewing experience.

The panel supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for everything from scrolling through social media to binge-watching your favorite shows or even playing some fast-paced games.

Camera system gets AI boost

Philstar.com/Chyna Merin

The vivo V40 Lite 5G's AI-enhanced camera system features a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear, delivering sharp images with vibrant colors and beautiful bokeh, especially in portrait mode.

Whether you're capturing people or non-living subjects like figurines, the camera focuses well, bringing out impressive detail and clarity.

At the front, a 32MP selfie camera ensures you look your best, making it perfect for portraits and video calls alike.

The addition of Aura Light and dual LED flashes enhances night photography. The Aura Light can remain on continuously while shooting photos or videos, and its temperature can be adjusted for the ideal lighting in any scene.

Another thing to like here is vivo’s AI-powered editing features, such as AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance. These features make editing photos to your desire easier—no need to open external apps to remove elements or adjust image colors.

For selfie enthusiasts, the 32MP AI-powered front camera also ensures impressive results every time, which might be just perfect for all the selfies you’re gonna take this holiday season.

Built to last

Philstar.com/Chyna Merin

Beneath its pretty and durable build is an ample chipset and RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and casual gaming experiences.

The V40 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with an Adreno 613 GPU, ensuring reliable performance. It offers storage options of 256GB and 512GB, and if you need more RAM, you’re in luck—Dynamic RAM Expansion allows you to double it

Moreover, with its long-lasting battery and fast charging technology, the V40 Lite 5G is built to keep up with your active lifestyle.

It features a 5,000mAh battery with a four-year health guarantee supported by 80W FlashCharge via USB Type-C. Charging from 20% to 100% takes just about an hour, minimizing downtime and keeping you connected whether you're working, streaming or gaming.

For a mid-range phone at this price range, the vivo V40 Lite 5G is more than sufficient for the day-to-day phone needs of a casual user.

Worth considering for only P15,999

Philstar.com/Chyna Merin

For a mid-range phone in this price range, the vivo V40 Lite 5G delivers everything a casual user needs for daily tasks, and more.

With its sleek design, reliable performance and impressive features, especially on the camera department, it strikes the perfect balance between style and functionality.

At just P15,999, it has powerful features without the premium price tag. It's an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers who don’t want to compromise on quality or style.

The vivo V40 Lite 5G is now available on Shopee, Lazada, at authorized retailers nationwide and on vivo’s official website.

Upgrade your smartphone experience with this durable, AI-powered device—developed to keep up with you and your lifestyle.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.