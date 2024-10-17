vivo V40 Lite with 80W FlashCharge to launch on October 19

MANILA, Philippines — vivo is set to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone with the fastest yet safe charging capability among its competitors in its price range on October 19. The upcoming vivo V40 Lite is designed for on-the-go individuals needing a phone to keep up with their busy lifestyles.

Available in both 4G and 5G variants, the vivo V40 Lite boasts an impressive 80W FlashCharge feature, setting a new standard for fast charging in its price range.

For fast-paced lifestyles

With vivo’s 80W FlashCharge technology, the V40 Lite can power up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The feature is a game-changer for those with hectic schedules. It powers up your phone in a fraction of the time and reduces downtime so that you can get back to your tasks faster.

Whether you’re commuting, running errands or attending back-to-back meetings, you won’t have to wait long to recharge. The vivo V40 Lite’s 80W FlashCharge ensures you’re always ready for the next task, making it perfect for those who rely heavily on their phones for work, navigation, or entertainment throughout the day.

To further optimize charging, the phone incorporates “Optimized Battery Charging,” which intelligently adapts to your usage patterns. This real-time adjustment guarantees that the phone charges efficiently, whether you’re actively using it or the screen is off, all while extending the battery’s lifespan.

Protect your battery's health

The vivo V40 Lite’s Smart Charging Engine 2.0 goes beyond fast charging by adapting to your sleep schedule.

When the battery reaches 80% during your rest, charging is paused to prevent battery aging. The system resumes charging just before you wake, ensuring the battery is fully charged and ready for the day ahead.

This intelligent charging management not only speeds up the process but also protects battery health, delivering a reliable and safe charging experience.

Catch the official launch and pre-order deals

The 80W FlashCharge of the vivo V40 Lite is just the first of many awesome features. Join the livestream launch on October 19, on vivo’s official Facebook page, where tech experts Abe Olandres and Miguel Ty will walk you through the V40 Lite’s full set of features.

During the event, vivo will also announce the official pricing and pre-order promotions. Early buyers can enjoy special discounts and exclusive freebies, making it the perfect time to upgrade to this fast-charging powerhouse.

Stay tuned and don’t miss out on the chance to experience the game-changing vivo V40 Lite.

Editor’s Note: This press release from vivo is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.