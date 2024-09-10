LIST: New iPhone 16 models' primary specs
MANILA, Philippines — Apple recently unveiled the new iPhone 16 built for generative artificial intelligence, the key factor for enticing audiences across its four models.
The iPhone, 16 upon its September 20 release, will have basic, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models with varying specs, features, and capacities.
Read on to see the different specs of the new iPhone 16:
Finish
- Basic, Plus: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, all with an aluminum design, the latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, and a color-infused glass back save for the White version
- Pro, Pro Max: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium, all with a titanium design, the latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, and a textured matte glass back
Capacity
- Basic, Plus: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Size, weight
- Basic: 147.6mm height, 71.6mm width, 7.80mm depth, 170g weight
- Plus: 160.9mm height, 77.8mm width, 7.80mm depth, 199g weight
- Pro: 149.6mm height, 71.5mm width, 8.25mm depth, 199g weight
- Pro Max: 163mm height, 77.6mm width, 8.25mm depth, 227g weight
Display
- Basic: Super Retina XDR display, 6.1?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2556?by?1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Plus: Super Retina XDR display, 6.7?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2796?by?1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Pro: Super Retina XDR display, 6.3?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2622?by?1206-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
- Pro Max: Super Retina XDR display, 6.9?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2868?by?1320-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
Splash, water, dust resistance
- All models rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
Chips
- Basic, Plus: A18 chip, new 6?core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, new 5?core GPU, new 16?core Neural Engine
- Pro, Pro Max: A18 Pro chip, new 6?core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, new 6?core GPU, new 16?core Neural Engine
Apple Intelligence
- Built into each model, it is the personal intelligence system that helps users write, express oneself, and get things done effortlessly.
- With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives users peace of mind that no one else can access one's data — not even Apple.
Camera
Basic, Plus:
- Advanced dual-camera system
- 48MP Fusion: 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor?shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)
- Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels
- 12MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels
- 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 4x optical zoom range
- Digital zoom up to 10x
- Camera Control
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- True Tone flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Night mode
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Latest-generation Photographic Styles
- Spatial photos
- Macro photography
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
- Advanced red?eye correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
Pro, Pro Max:
- Pro camera system
- 48MP Fusion: 24mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second?generation sensor?shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super?high?resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)
- Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor?shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels
- 48MP Ultra Wide: 13mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, Hybrid Focus Pixels, super-high-resolution photos (48MP)
- 12MP 5x Telephoto: 120mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture and 20° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels, seven-element lens, 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization and autofocus, tetraprism design
- 5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 10x optical zoom range
- Digital zoom up to 25x
- Camera Control
- Customizable default lens (Fusion)
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Adaptive True Tone flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Night mode
- Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Latest-generation Photographic Styles
- Spatial photos
- 48MP macro photography
- Apple ProRAW
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
- Advanced red-eye correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF, JPEG, and DNG
Video recording
Basic, Plus:
- 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 720p Dolby Vision video recording at 30 fps
- Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
- Action mode up to 2.8K at 60 fps
- Macro video recording, including slo-mo and time-lapse
- Slo?mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps
- Time?lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time-lapse
- QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
- Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video (Fusion)
- Digital zoom up to 6x
- Audio zoom
- True Tone flash
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
- Spatial Audio and stereo recording
- Wind noise reduction
- Audio Mix
Pro, Pro Max:
- 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, 100 fps (Fusion), or 120 fps (Fusion)
- 1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, or 120 fps (Fusion)
- 720p Dolby Vision video recording at 30 fps
- Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
- Action mode up to 2.8K at 60 fps
- Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording
- Log video recording
- Academy Color Encoding System
- Macro video recording, including slo?mo and time?lapse
- Slo?mo video support for 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps (Fusion)
- Time?lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time?lapse
- QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
- Second?generation sensor?shift optical image stabilization for video (Fusion)
- 3D sensor?shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)
- Digital zoom up to 25x
- Audio zoom
- True Tone flash
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC, H.264, and ProRes
- Spatial Audio and stereo recording
- Four studio-quality mics
- Wind noise reduction
- Audio Mix
Face ID
- All models enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, have Emergency SOS and Crash Detection
Charging, expansion
- Basic, Plus: USB-C connector with support for charging, DisplayPort, and USB 2 (up to 480Mb/s)
- Pro, Pro Max: USB-C connector with support for charging, DisplayPort, and USB 3 (up to 10 Gbps)
Power, battery
- Basic: video playback up to 22 hours, streamed video playback up to 18 hours. audio playback up to 80 hours
- Plus: video playback up to 27 hours, streamed video playback up to 24 hours. audio playback up to 100 hours
- Pro: video playback up to 27 hours, streamed video playback up to 22 hours. audio playback up to 85 hours
- Pro Max: video playback up to 33 hours, streamed video playback up to 29 hours. audio playback up to 105 hours
MagSage
- All models with wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher, magnet array, alignment magnet, Accessory Identification NFC, and Magnetometer.
Sensors
- All models with Face ID, Barometer, high dynamic range gyro, high-g accelerometer, proximity sensor, and dual ambient light sensors, but the Pro and Pro Max also have LiDAR Scanners.
Operating System, SIM card, accessibility
All models run on iOS 18, can hold Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM) and Dual eSIM support, are Hearing Aid Compatible, and have built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, speech, and cognitive needs including:
- VoiceOver
- Zoom
- Magnifier
- Voice Control
- Switch Control
- AssistiveTouch
- Eye Tracking
- Closed Captions
- Personal Voice
- Live Speech
- Type to Siri
- Vocal Shortcuts
- Spoken Content