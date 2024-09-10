LIST: New iPhone 16 models' primary specs

As Apple enthusiasts tuned in from across the globe — Tuesday morning in Manila — the tech giant unveiled its latest products, showcasing a new iPhone designed to harness the power of generative artificial intelligence.

MANILA, Philippines — Apple recently unveiled the new iPhone 16 built for generative artificial intelligence, the key factor for enticing audiences across its four models.

The iPhone, 16 upon its September 20 release, will have basic, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models with varying specs, features, and capacities.

Read on to see the different specs of the new iPhone 16:

Finish

Basic, Plus: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, all with an aluminum design, the latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, and a color-infused glass back save for the White version

Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, all with an aluminum design, the latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, and a color-infused glass back save for the White version Pro, Pro Max: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium, all with a titanium design, the latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, and a textured matte glass back

Capacity

Basic, Plus: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Size, weight

Basic: 147.6mm height, 71.6mm width, 7.80mm depth, 170g weight

147.6mm height, 71.6mm width, 7.80mm depth, 170g weight Plus: 160.9mm height, 77.8mm width, 7.80mm depth, 199g weight

160.9mm height, 77.8mm width, 7.80mm depth, 199g weight Pro: 149.6mm height, 71.5mm width, 8.25mm depth, 199g weight

149.6mm height, 71.5mm width, 8.25mm depth, 199g weight Pro Max: 163mm height, 77.6mm width, 8.25mm depth, 227g weight

Display

Basic: Super Retina XDR display, 6.1?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2556?by?1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

Super Retina XDR display, 6.1?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2556?by?1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Plus: Super Retina XDR display, 6.7?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2796?by?1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

Super Retina XDR display, 6.7?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2796?by?1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Pro: Super Retina XDR display, 6.3?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2622?by?1206-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

Super Retina XDR display, 6.3?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2622?by?1206-pixel resolution at 460 ppi Pro Max: Super Retina XDR display, 6.9?inch (diagonal) all?screen OLED display, 2868?by?1320-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

Splash, water, dust resistance

All models rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

Chips

Basic, Plus: A18 chip, new 6?core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, new 5?core GPU, new 16?core Neural Engine

A18 chip, new 6?core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, new 5?core GPU, new 16?core Neural Engine Pro, Pro Max: A18 Pro chip, new 6?core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, new 6?core GPU, new 16?core Neural Engine

Apple Intelligence

Built into each model, it is the personal intelligence system that helps users write, express oneself, and get things done effortlessly.

With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives users peace of mind that no one else can access one's data — not even Apple.

Camera

Basic, Plus:

Advanced dual-camera system

48MP Fusion: 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor?shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)

Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels

12MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels

2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 4x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 10x

Camera Control

Sapphire crystal lens cover

True Tone flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5

Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects

Night mode

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Latest-generation Photographic Styles

Spatial photos

Macro photography

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red?eye correction

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Photo geotagging

Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

Pro, Pro Max:

Pro camera system

48MP Fusion: 24mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second?generation sensor?shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super?high?resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)

Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor?shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels

48MP Ultra Wide: 13mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, Hybrid Focus Pixels, super-high-resolution photos (48MP)

12MP 5x Telephoto: 120mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture and 20° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels, seven-element lens, 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization and autofocus, tetraprism design

5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 10x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 25x

Camera Control

Customizable default lens (Fusion)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

Adaptive True Tone flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5

Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects

Night mode

Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Latest-generation Photographic Styles

Spatial photos

48MP macro photography

Apple ProRAW

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red-eye correction

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Photo geotagging

Image formats captured: HEIF, JPEG, and DNG

Video recording

Basic, Plus:

4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

720p Dolby Vision video recording at 30 fps

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps

Action mode up to 2.8K at 60 fps

Macro video recording, including slo-mo and time-lapse

Slo?mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps

Time?lapse video with stabilization

Night mode Time-lapse

QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video (Fusion)

Digital zoom up to 6x

Audio zoom

True Tone flash

Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)

Continuous autofocus video

Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video

Playback zoom

Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264

Spatial Audio and stereo recording

Wind noise reduction

Audio Mix

Pro, Pro Max:

4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, 100 fps (Fusion), or 120 fps (Fusion)

1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, or 120 fps (Fusion)

720p Dolby Vision video recording at 30 fps

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps

Action mode up to 2.8K at 60 fps

Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps

ProRes video recording up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording

Log video recording

Academy Color Encoding System

Macro video recording, including slo?mo and time?lapse

Slo?mo video support for 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps (Fusion)

Time?lapse video with stabilization

Night mode Time?lapse

QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision

Second?generation sensor?shift optical image stabilization for video (Fusion)

3D sensor?shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)

Digital zoom up to 25x

Audio zoom

True Tone flash

Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)

Continuous autofocus video

Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video

Playback zoom

Video formats recorded: HEVC, H.264, and ProRes

Spatial Audio and stereo recording

Four studio-quality mics

Wind noise reduction

Audio Mix

Face ID

All models enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, have Emergency SOS and Crash Detection

Charging, expansion

Basic, Plus: USB-C connector with support for charging, DisplayPort, and USB 2 (up to 480Mb/s)

USB-C connector with support for charging, DisplayPort, and USB 2 (up to 480Mb/s) Pro, Pro Max: USB-C connector with support for charging, DisplayPort, and USB 3 (up to 10 Gbps)

Power, battery

Basic: video playback up to 22 hours, streamed video playback up to 18 hours. audio playback up to 80 hours

video playback up to 22 hours, streamed video playback up to 18 hours. audio playback up to 80 hours Plus: video playback up to 27 hours, streamed video playback up to 24 hours. audio playback up to 100 hours

video playback up to 27 hours, streamed video playback up to 24 hours. audio playback up to 100 hours Pro: video playback up to 27 hours, streamed video playback up to 22 hours. audio playback up to 85 hours

video playback up to 27 hours, streamed video playback up to 22 hours. audio playback up to 85 hours Pro Max: video playback up to 33 hours, streamed video playback up to 29 hours. audio playback up to 105 hours

MagSage

All models with wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher, magnet array, alignment magnet, Accessory Identification NFC, and Magnetometer.

Sensors

All models with Face ID, Barometer, high dynamic range gyro, high-g accelerometer, proximity sensor, and dual ambient light sensors, but the Pro and Pro Max also have LiDAR Scanners.

Operating System, SIM card, accessibility

All models run on iOS 18, can hold Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM) and Dual eSIM support, are Hearing Aid Compatible, and have built-in accessibility features supporting vision, mobility, hearing, speech, and cognitive needs including:

VoiceOver

Zoom

Magnifier

Voice Control

Switch Control

AssistiveTouch

Eye Tracking

Closed Captions

Personal Voice

Live Speech

Type to Siri

Vocal Shortcuts

Spoken Content

