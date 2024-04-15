REVIEW: ZEISS Triple Main Camera and other promising features the vivo V30 Pro offers

Renowned for its optics technology, ZEISS makes its debut in the vivo V series with the V30 Pro, enhancing the device's camera capabilities to nearly professional levels.

MANILA, Philippines — vivo recently launched two new smartphones, the vivo V30 and vivo V30 Pro, as part of their V Series lineup in the Philippines.

Having a pleasant experience with our recent vivo V30 review, especially considering its price point, our attention now turns to its premium sibling: the vivo V30 Pro.

What features does the V30 Pro boast to earn the "Pro" in its name? Here are the promising features you can get.

50 MP cameras – front and back

The vivo V30 Pro has impressive 50MP cameras on both the front and back. This means you can take high-resolution, detailed photos whether it's a beautiful landscape or a close-up selfie.

At the back, the V30 Pro's camera setup includes a 50MP True Color Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization, a 50MP Professional Portrait Camera, and a 50MP Autofocus Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with a 119° field of view.

The cameras also offer three color options that you should experiment with, according to your liking. There’s “vivid” for punchy colors, “textured” for rich images, and “natural” for true-to-life tones and colors.

Sounds impressive? Wait till the next point.

ZEISS optics technology

All of the vivo V30 Pro’s cameras are certified and co-engineered with ZEISS, ensuring that every photo captures the unmatched expertise and precision of the brand.

The thing about ZEISS’ integration into the V30 Pro’s optics is not all about the hardware, but also its software expertise. Case in point: the portrait mode where the vivo V30 Pro truly shines.

During our testing across various scenarios—daytime, indoor, outdoor and nighttime—the subject detection and separation in the V30 Pro's portrait mode proved to be stellar.

The beloved bokeh effect is present, and what's more, the level of blur can be adjusted even after the photo has been captured. This level of control allows users to fine-tune their portraits to perfection, ensuring stunning results in every shot.

6 portrait-style bokeh options

During the media launch of the vivo V30 Pro, emphasis was placed on portrait photography being a major focus, particularly in the Philippines where many users appreciate well-captured portraits.

True to this statement, the vivo V30 Pro lives up to expectations, delivering exceptional results in portrait photography.

The collaboration with ZEISS brings additional magic to the portrait mode with the introduction of new ZEISS-powered bokeh styles: Biotar, Cinematic, Cine-Flare, Sonnar, Distagon and Planar.

These offer users more creativity in customizing the style of blur in their portraits, adding a touch of artistry and personalization to each shot.

Here’s how some of them look:

Large Aura Light 3.0

Truly solidifying the vivo V30 Pro as an outstanding midrange device for mobile photography is its inclusion of Aura Light 3.0 technology.

Just like its sib, vivo V30, the vivo V30 Pro also boasts a sizable Aura Light 3.0, even larger and brighter than the one found in the V29.

Positioned at the back of the phone, just below the camera setup, the Aura Light serves as a fill light, enhancing images by providing subtle illumination without appearing too harsh.

This feature ensures that photos captured with the V30 Pro maintain natural-looking lighting, further elevating the overall quality of mobile photography with this device.

Sufficient display, stylish design

The device features an ultra-clear 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 3D curved screen, delivering stunning visuals and smooth performance.

Compared to its predecessor, the V29 5G, which measured 7.5mm thin, the V30 Pro 5G now boasts an even slimmer profile at 7.45mm.

Yet despite its slim design, the V30 Pro manages to house a substantial 5,000mAh battery, providing users with long-lasting power. Furthermore, weighing just 185g, the device feels remarkably light in hand, enhancing the overall user experience.

Adding to its allure, the Bloom White edition of the V30 Pro features a captivating 3D Petal Pattern crafted using photolithography. This intricate design detail elevates the device's aesthetic appeal, making it a stunning choice for those who appreciate both style and substance in their smartphones.

vivo V30 Pro: Not just a camera powerhouse

The vivo V30 Pro variant in the Philippines comes with 512GB storage and a 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM. Plus, a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharging.

It’s also equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 chipset, a 4nm premium mid-range processor known for its performance and efficiency.

In everyday usage, the V30 Pro excels, effortlessly handling daily tasks with ease. Moreover, it proves capable of running graphic-intensive games smoothly.

The device also exhibits impressive speed when it comes to switching between apps, ensuring a seamless and responsive user experience.

Overall, in our experience with the device, the vivo V30 Pro proved it can deliver on both performance and usability.

Anyone who loves a reliable premium midrange would enjoy what the vivo V30 Pro can offer. But for individuals who prioritize photography and seek a device that offers much more, the ZEISS-powered vivo V30 Pro is something you would love to have, especially with its price.

With its exceptional camera performance and additional features, it's tailor-made for those who appreciate the finer details in every shot.

The vivo V30 Pro in 12GB+512GB retails for P34,999 and is now available online, on Shopee and Lazada.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with vivo. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



