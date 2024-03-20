REVIEW: vivo v30 now with fresh appeal, better night photos yet still a reliable midrange phone

In this latest addition to the V series, vivo introduces an option that is attractive as it is competitive. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the vivo V30 (512GB) comes at a price of P27,999, offering a range of features and functionalities designed to make it a reliable daily driver.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the success of the vivo V29 Series 5G in 2023, the tech brand is back with its newest release, the vivo V30, aiming to build upon its past hype and deliver even more innovation to its users.

In this latest addition to the V series, vivo introduces an option that is attractive as it is competitive. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the vivo V30 (512GB) comes at a price of P27,999, offering a range of features and functionalities designed to make it a reliable daily driver.

But where does the V30 truly stand out? Philstar.com took the vivo V30 5G for a spin to find out.

Neat, fresh look

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias The vivo V30 in Petals White version

Especially in the midrange segment, where almost all phones already look similar, the vivo V30’s unique design is a breath of fresh air.

While the distinctive Aura Light may be familiar to avid vivo followers, its integration into the design of the V30 is seamless, offering a more refined and cohesive look at the back panel.

The top square of the vertically aligned setup houses the vivo V30's cameras, while at the bottom, the new Aura Light 3.0 introduces a refreshed design, illuminating scenes with its ring-light-inspired feature.

The device's curved screen and slim design contribute to its satisfying aesthetic, but the real highlight lies in its striking colorway.

The Petals White version we had may seem like a simple white hue at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you'll discover a unique 3D petal pattern that adds depth and character to the design.

Great snapper, day and night

The rear cameras of the vivo V30 may not seem extravagant, but these 50MP lenses effortlessly deliver great results, whether it's day or night.

There’s nothing much to complain about the photos captured by the 50 MP vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) True Color Main Camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 50 MP Autofocus (AF) Ultra Wide-Angle Camera of the vivo V30.

During the day, the vivo V30 captures images with remarkable clarity and vibrant colors. Users have the flexibility to adjust color saturation to their preference, choosing between "natural," "vivid," or "vibrant."

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

Additionally, the wide 0.6x camera provides surprisingly detailed shots that many other devices lack.

However, our testing revealed that the true capabilities of the phone's cameras shine at night. We took the V30 on a recent trip to Sentosa Island, Singapore and thoroughly tested its nighttime performance.

The results were quite impressive, with the device delivering good images characterized by great colors and sufficient brightness without compromising image quality.

Here are some snaps taken using the phone’s night mode.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Symphony Stream at Sentosa Sensoryscape captured with vivo V30 in Night Mode

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Scented Sphere at Sentosa Sensory Scape captured with vivo V30 in Night Mode

Even in low-light conditions, the portrait mode of the vivo V30 proves to be reliable. It excels in subject isolation and creating a pleasing bokeh effect.

Users have the flexibility to adjust the level of background blur according to their preferences, ensuring that photos are captured exactly as desired.

Plus the fact that portraits are even made better with the Aura Light 3.0, which we really loved in our V29 review.

In this iteration of the aura light, the ring has become bigger to give off a softer yet more powerful light, and also a broader range of color temperature.

The Aura Light 3.0 is also intelligent enough to adjust the brightness of the Aura Light 3.0 according to the subject's distance, and adjust it as adapts to align with the environment

Here are some portraits, as well as comparisons using vivo V30’s Aura Light 3.0 at night:

Philstar.com Aura Light on vs Aura Light off

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Aura Light off, Aura Light white, Aura Light warm

vivo V30 5G: Midrange phone that performs as needed

The vivo V30's 5,000 mAh battery guarantees uninterrupted usage throughout the day, even under moderate to heavy usage.

In fact, during the night when we took this device out for some nighttime photos abroad, I didn't even need to charge it. Surprisingly, there was still some battery left when we returned to the Philippines the evening of the following day.

Photo Release Priced starting at P24,999, vivo V30 presents a compelling deal for casual users seeking great quality images and a reliable overall experience.

Additionally, the battery boasts 80W fast charging support, with an included adapter in the box. As per vivo, despite the rapid charging capabilities, the V30 provides twice the battery lifespan of a traditional smartphone.

When it comes to speed, transitioning between apps is seamless on the vivo V30, barely experiencing any lags or frame drops, even when indulging in graphic-intensive games.

This commendable smoothness owes itself to the dependable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor nestled within its core, further enhanced by a 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED Display, ensuring a consistently silky-smooth viewing experience.

Our experience with the vivo V30 5G left us impressed with its smooth performance and commendable shooting capabilities, meeting the expectations of most users seeking a midrange device. Coupled with its sleek and comfortable design, it offers an attractive package overall.

Furthermore, the vivo V30 5G leaves little room for complaints. Priced starting at P24,999, it presents a compelling deal for casual users seeking great quality images and a reliable overall experience.

The vivo V30 is available for purchase at vivo’s website, Shopee and Lazada.

Editor’s Note: #BrandSpace story is created with vivo. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom