Manila, Davao students ace 9th Philippine Robothon Competition

MANILA, Philippines — Five schools from Metro Manila and one school from Davao were feted at the 9th Philippine Robothon Competition held in St. Paul College Pasig.

The host school was the champion of the Primary mini-robot challenge category with its Middle, Junior and Senior counterparts hailing from Las Piñas Montessori School, Davao's Brokenshire College Toril and Quezon City's Grace Christian College, respectively.

The innovative open winners were De La Salle University Integrated School for the Middle category and Immaculate Conception-Greenhills for the High School category.

The event also held an "Unlocking Learner's Potential through STEAM Education" seminar-workshop to discuss the growing importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics education in today's curriculum.

Speakers at the seminar-workshop were Gino Luayon from Pasig's Domuschola International School, Vilma Clerigo from San Beda College Alabang and Paolo Josef Blando from the Manila-based National Teacher’s College

Both the competition and seminar-workshop were co-organized by First Eduspec Inc. and Rex Education.

