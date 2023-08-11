^

Gadgets

Smart opens pre-orders for new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5

Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 12:11pm
Smart opens pre-orders for new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5
The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 are the latest foldable from Samsung

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipinos can now experience powerful and immersive mobile experiences as Smart Postpaid opens pre-orders for Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5.

In a news release, Smart said the Z Flip5 is best availed with Signature Device Plan 1999, which comes with 15 GB of open-access data, unlimited all-net calls and texts, and 150 minutes of calls to PLDT per month.Subscribers who are looking for more data inclusions may also opt to avail the Z Flip5 as an add-on to Signature Plan 1499, which includes Unlimited 5G for 12 months, 40 GB  open access data, and unlimited calls and text to all networks, including landline calls.

On the other hand, the telco said the new Z Fold5 is best paired with its Infinity Plan 5000, which includes Unlimited Data, Unlimited Calls and Texts to All Networks, and Unlimited landline calls.

Smart said all pre-orders placed until August 17 come with exclusive discounts and perks.For instance, those who pre-order can enjoy a free storage upgrade at 512GB memory variant for the launch price of 256GB memory variant; free one-year Samsung Care+ subscription worth P10,554; and discount vouchers on Samsung wearables of up to 50% off for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and 30% off for the Galaxy Watch6 from the Samsung Online Store.

To pre-order, head to your nearest Smart Store or visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/GalaxyZSeries5.

For the trendsetter and social expresser

The Z Flip5 is perfect for those who constantly express their unique selves, share their daily experiences, and see their device as an extension of who they are.

Its premium, iconic design comes with an innovative cover screen, a slim zero-gap hinge, and a stand-out aesthetic that fits perfectly in your hand.

Selfies are elevated with the FlexCam, where every angle is your best angle; a front camera which produces portrait-like DSLR photos; and personal color tone and wide and ultra-wide capabilities for added depth.

Flex Mode allows for hands-free content creation and entertainment which can be enjoyed through the device’s 6.7” FHD+ SA main display.

For the trailblazer and life maximizer

For those who value overall performance, durability, and ability to keep up with their on-the-go lifestyle, the Z Fold5 will be your game-changer.

Sporting a slim design, a state-of-the-art zero-gap hinge, and a 7.6” QXGA main display, it will just about be the biggest screen that can fit in your pocket.

On top of maximized productivity with a powerful S-pen and an optimized interface for multitasking, the device guarantees unrivaled entertainment with immersive cinematic viewing and gaming — as well as an advanced cooling system and improved power consumption.

vuukle comment

SAMSUNG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
For only P12,999, get ready to store more with vivo Y36&rsquo;s 256GB ROM
Sponsored
11 days ago

For only P12,999, get ready to store more with vivo Y36’s 256GB ROM

11 days ago
Besides being stylish, the newly launched vivo phone is capable of keeping users productive and entertained.
Gadgets
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan flaunts new P1.5-M big bike
13 days ago

Donny Pangilinan flaunts new P1.5-M big bike

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan bought an MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS motorcycle. 
Gadgets
fbtw
Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks
13 days ago

Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 days ago
The app will continue to offer exclusive deals, rewards, and prizes to users, enhancing their overall experience online and...
Gadgets
fbtw
How to create effective YouTube Shorts content
July 26, 2023 - 12:30pm

How to create effective YouTube Shorts content

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 26, 2023 - 12:30pm
Here’s YouTube’s own take on videos in YouTube Shorts format:
Gadgets
fbtw
Enjoy all-day casual gaming with newly launched vivo Y36
Sponsored
July 25, 2023 - 9:00am

Enjoy all-day casual gaming with newly launched vivo Y36

July 25, 2023 - 9:00am
With high hopes, the brand has aimed to raise the bar for what a midrange mobile device is capable of. As a result, it came...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with