Smart opens pre-orders for new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5

The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 are the latest foldable from Samsung

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipinos can now experience powerful and immersive mobile experiences as Smart Postpaid opens pre-orders for Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5.

In a news release, Smart said the Z Flip5 is best availed with Signature Device Plan 1999, which comes with 15 GB of open-access data, unlimited all-net calls and texts, and 150 minutes of calls to PLDT per month.Subscribers who are looking for more data inclusions may also opt to avail the Z Flip5 as an add-on to Signature Plan 1499, which includes Unlimited 5G for 12 months, 40 GB open access data, and unlimited calls and text to all networks, including landline calls.

On the other hand, the telco said the new Z Fold5 is best paired with its Infinity Plan 5000, which includes Unlimited Data, Unlimited Calls and Texts to All Networks, and Unlimited landline calls.

Smart said all pre-orders placed until August 17 come with exclusive discounts and perks.For instance, those who pre-order can enjoy a free storage upgrade at 512GB memory variant for the launch price of 256GB memory variant; free one-year Samsung Care+ subscription worth P10,554; and discount vouchers on Samsung wearables of up to 50% off for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and 30% off for the Galaxy Watch6 from the Samsung Online Store.

To pre-order, head to your nearest Smart Store or visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/GalaxyZSeries5.

For the trendsetter and social expresser

The Z Flip5 is perfect for those who constantly express their unique selves, share their daily experiences, and see their device as an extension of who they are.

Its premium, iconic design comes with an innovative cover screen, a slim zero-gap hinge, and a stand-out aesthetic that fits perfectly in your hand.

Selfies are elevated with the FlexCam, where every angle is your best angle; a front camera which produces portrait-like DSLR photos; and personal color tone and wide and ultra-wide capabilities for added depth.

Flex Mode allows for hands-free content creation and entertainment which can be enjoyed through the device’s 6.7” FHD+ SA main display.

For the trailblazer and life maximizer

For those who value overall performance, durability, and ability to keep up with their on-the-go lifestyle, the Z Fold5 will be your game-changer.

Sporting a slim design, a state-of-the-art zero-gap hinge, and a 7.6” QXGA main display, it will just about be the biggest screen that can fit in your pocket.

On top of maximized productivity with a powerful S-pen and an optimized interface for multitasking, the device guarantees unrivaled entertainment with immersive cinematic viewing and gaming — as well as an advanced cooling system and improved power consumption.