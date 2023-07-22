Chic budget phone for only P5,999! Feel the fluidity of vivo Y02t with up to 1TB expandable storage, 5,000mAh battery

MANILA, Philippines — vivo released another chic budget phone built for quality and durability to add to its Y Series lineup. Experience improved performance with the new vivo Y02t compared to its predecessor, the Y02s.

With 4GB RAM and up to 4GB extended RAM, navigate and switch between apps more smoothly. Store a lot of files as the vivo Y02s still sports 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a micro SD card.

Besides the enhanced RAM, here's what everyone needs to know about vivo's latest budget phone.

Built to last and withstand damage

vivo never fails to provide quality phones. vivo Y02t has undergone rigorous quality tests to withstand scratches, drops and extreme weather conditions.

The anti-fingerprint back cover was made by a new nano-grade material spray coating process to make it resistant to daily scratches.

The phone was also tested 32,000 times for drops, 10,000 times for USB ports and 6,000 times for headset ports.

vivo also used and stored the phone in artificial environments that reached -20 degrees Celsius and 75 degrees Celsius.

Nonstop entertainment

vivo Y02t also boasts a 5,000mAh battery. It can keep users entertained through online high-definition video streaming for up to 18 hours.

It also features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with HD+ (1600 × 720) resolution, providing a wide and immersive view for videos.

With the Eye Protection Screen feature, do not worry about eye strain from harmful blue light as vivo Y02t's display automatically adjusts the level of brightness based on ambient light conditions.

Truly high-end design

vivo never disappoints when it comes to design. vivo Y02t has a flat frame and a matte back panel. It comes in two colors—Sunset Gold which is perfect under the sun and Cosmic Grey for a mysterious, powerful look.

More features to love

vivo Y02t has MediaTek Octa-core Processor that offers reliable and smooth performance. It is also equipped with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 Edition, which features a new method for entering a split-screen view as well as copying and pasting across devices.

Get better language preferences, finer multitasking, enhanced audio, an updated photo picke and improved privacy with the Funtouch OS 13.

The phone also turns into a power bank as it has a 5V/1A reverse charging feature. This is helpful to cover other devices when out and about.

Ultimately, you can wake vivo Y02t effortlessly with its face recognition feature in just the blink of an eye.

Get vivo's newest elegant yet affordable phone for only Php 5,999 at its official website, e-stores such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide.