The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 4:47pm
The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy
In its Cybersecurity Readiness Index, multinational digital technology conglomerate Cisco said Indonesian firms lead the world in cybersecurity readiness, with 39 percent of them ready to defend against future risks.
MANILA, Philippines — Collected data since November 2020 showed that the Philippines ranks 27th when it comes to cybersecurity literacy skills.

Cybersecurity company and VPN service provider NordVPN organized the National Privacy Test to evaluate a person's online aspects, including their theoretical understanding of cybersecurity, their ability to recognize online threats and how they react accordingly.

Nine of the countries that figured in the Top 10 — out of 140,000 respondents from 192 countries — were from Europe, led by Vatican City, which scored a global high of 72 points, particularly because of residents' abilities to demonstrate excellent awareness of digital risks and how to avoid them.

Finland and the Czech Republic followed the Holy See with comparatively poorer results when it came to digital habits, digital privacy awareness and digital risk. 

Related: Senator wants cybersecurity development in basic education

The sole non-European country was seventh placed Singapore with 69 points. The closest Asian countries were Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, both with 67 points but were not in the Top 10.

Even at 27th place, the Philippines earned 66 points, a point higher than the global average. The country is behind Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Top countries in other continents were the United States in North America, New Zealand in Oceania, and Brazil in South America.

The data showed that while majority of global respondents worldwide succeeded the most in recognizing and avoiding digital risks, less than half know how to use online services and employ the right privacy tools to ensure their data is secure.

RELATED: ‘Philippines 2nd most attacked by web threats worldwide last year’

CYBERSECURITY

DATA PRIVACY

ONLINE PRIVACY
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign
8 hours ago

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 hours ago
There’s a whole new and beautiful world out there in cyberspace. Where we used to rely on manual power, the Internet...
Mainers had the best time at the &lsquo;Aura With Maine&rsquo; Event with vivo Philippines
Sponsored
1 day ago

1 day ago
The 20 attendees of this super-exclusive fan meeting were the winners of vivo Philippines’ Instagram challenge where...
L&rsquo;Oreal's new app can accurately show hair color result before application
Exclusive
1 day ago

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
International beauty brand L’Oreal recently launched in the Philippines its new Inoa mobile app that enables its hairdressers...
Win in games and in life with the ultra-fast Infinix NOTE 30 5G
Sponsored
3 days ago

3 days ago
Just like video games, life can also have a series of “daily quests” that you need to accomplish to get through...
Why &lsquo;smart&rsquo; appliances, online hauls not always &lsquo;smart&rsquo; buys &ndash; Appliance brand VPs
Exclusive
7 days ago

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
According to him, there are some products they have experimented with automation, such as their best-selling electric fans,...
The Philippines has highest average screen time on phones &mdash; study
12 days ago

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
A recent study has shown that the Filipinos have the highest average screen time spent on phones, and rank consistently high...
Gadgets
