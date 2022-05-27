^

Acer stays strong on sustainability track with new additions to Vero line

Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 1:05pm
Acer remains committed to sustainability goals
MANILA, Philippines — ICT giant Acer has expanded its sustainability efforts, such as using post-consumer and ocean-bound plastics in laptops and peripherals, as well as creating reusable and fully recyclable packaging.

At the [email protected] event, Acer said it was optimistic in reaching its sustainability commitments set under Earthion, including 60% renewable energy by 2025 and 100% renewable energy (RE100) by 2035 and 30% PCR plastic content in core products by 2025.

The new additions to Acer’s Vero portfolio include two laptops, featuring either a new 14-inch or 15-inch, narrow border display for more working space and a chassis and components made of post-consumer and ocean-bound plastic, which is seen in the touchpad.  

The packaging for the Aspire Vero will be more sustainable as well as the outer box can be converted into a larger storage container while internal packaging pieces can be used as laptop stands.

Veriton Vero AIO VVZ4694G
Acer products are also expected to consume 45% less energy by 2025, compared with the baseline year of 2016.

“At Acer, we take the scientific approach to going green to fulfill our promises. We have joint efforts globally to make it happen. We are very committed to our advocacy in choosing more eco-friendly and sustainable products to help our world,” said Acer Co-COO and President of Corporate Marketing, Business and Planning Operations Tiffany Huang.

“Following Intel’s recent commitments to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, we’re encouraged by the collective efforts across the technology ecosystem to build a future of sustainable PCs. Through close collaboration with Acer, we’re building thoughtful yet powerful devices like the newest Vero line powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors,” said Intel Client Computing Group VP and GM of Mobile Innovation Josh Newman.

Acer also announced the Veriton AIO PC, which includes a keyboard and mouse made from post-consumer plastics and is built with Windows 11 and the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. It’s a good computer for those still working from home and also for businesses looking for greener options.

Vero Keyboard and Mouse
Also announced at the [email protected] event were the new Vero monitors. Both the Vero B247YG and Vero CB273 are made from 85% post-consumer and 5% ocean-bound plastics and feature 100% recyclable and reusable packaging.

The Vero line of products would be expanded to include a projector and a mini version of the Veriton Vero PC.

Acer’s Vero keyboard and mouse up to 18 months of use on a single AA battery and this will reduce the used batteries that end up in landfills.

In 2021, Acer announced the Aspire Vero, the company’s first sustainability-focused product, with keycaps that are 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and other surfaces (including the top and bottom covers, bezels, and operating surface) that are 30% PCR plastic.

Acer Vero PD2325W
The Vero certainly isn’t the first laptop that’s touted to be sustainable but this is the first one that’s centered on sustainably as even the box is made from recycled paper pulp.

Acer Pan Asia Pacific president Andrew Hou said the Vero portfolio expansion was consistent with Acer’s commitment to the RE100 initiative and its pledge to achieve 100% renewable energy use by the year 2035.

