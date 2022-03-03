Irresistible deals on vivo phones await in Womenâ€™s Month Big 3.3 Sale!

Irresistible deals on vivo phones await in Women’s Month Big 3.3 Sale!
MANILA, Philippines — This Women’s Month of March, vivo gives many exciting reasons to upgrade and acquire that new smartphone you’ve been eyeing with the Big 3.3 Sale on Shopee and Lazada!
Enjoy exclusive offers up for grabs on vivo’s range of products—the Y15A, Y15s, Y1s, Y20s G—with discounts and super saver vouchers up to P500.
On the vivo Shopee sale, take a closer look at these offers:
|
vivo Product
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Freebies
|
V23 5G (12+256)
|
P27,999
|
P27,999
|
Dito sim Card + 2in1 clock Speaker + Backpack
|
V23e (8+128)
|
P19,999
|
P19,997
|
Dito sim Card +Lavanda TWS +Backpack
|
Y76 5G (8+128)
|
P16,999
|
P16,997
|
Dito sim card + Electric Massager
|
Y33s (8+128)
|
P12,999
|
P12,997
|
Dito sim card + Electric Massager
|
Y20s G (6+128)
|
P9,999
|
P9,997
|
Dito sim card+ Voguard TWS
|
Y21T (4+128)
|
P10,999
|
P10,997
|
Dito sim card + BT headband
|
Y15A (3+32)
|
P7,999
|
P7,997
|
Dito sim card + Lavanda TWS
|
Y15s (3+32)
|
P6,999
|
P6,599
|
Dito sim card + BT headband
|
Y1s (2+32)
|
P5,299
|
P5,297
|
Dito sim card
Plus, take advantage of these vivo Shopee Vouchers:
- P50 off voucher no min spend
- P100 off voucher (min spend P6,000)
- P200 off voucher (min spend P8,000)
- P500 off voucher (min spend P15,000)
For the vivo Lazada Sale, these irresistible deals can be had:
|
vivo Product
|
Old Price
|
Final Price
|
Freebie
|
Y1s
|
P5,299
|
P5,249
|
Dito sim card
|
Y12s
|
P6,499
|
P6,399
|
Dito sim card
|
Y15s
|
P6,999
|
P6,899
|
Dito sim card + Voguard TWS
|
Y15A
|
P7,999
|
P7,899
|
Dito sim card + Voguard TWS
|
Y20sG
|
P9,999
|
P9,799
|
Dito sim card + Voguard TWS
|
Y21T
|
P10,999
|
P10,799
|
Dito sim card + electric neck massager
|
Y33s
|
P12,999
|
P12,799
|
Dito sim card + bag pack + bluetooth neckband
|
Y76 5G
|
P16,999
|
P16,499
|
Dito sim card + bag pack + bluetooth neckband
|
V21e
|
P15,999
|
P15,499
|
Dito sim card
|
V21 5G
|
P19,999
|
P19,499
|
Dito sim card
|
V23e
|
P19,999
|
P19,499
|
Dito sim card + Lavanda TWS + Bluetooth neckband
|
V23 5G
|
P27,999
|
P27,499
|
Dito sim card + 2in1 Clock Speaker + Bluetooth neckband
|
P50 off Follower Voucher
This coming Women’s Month of March, get ready to check out and add to cart the vivo phones you’ve been eyeing in the Big 3.3 Sale!
For more updates and promo announcements, visit the vivo website at www.vivoglobal.ph, and follow their official stores on Lazada and Shopee.
