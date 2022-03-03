Irresistible deals on vivo phones await in Womenâ€™s Month Big 3.3 Sale!

^

Irresistible deals on vivo phones await in Women’s Month Big 3.3 Sale!

March 3, 2022 | 11:30am
Happening this March, get discounts when you upgrade your phone along with other irresistible deals!
MANILA, Philippines — This Women’s Month of March, vivo gives many exciting reasons to upgrade and acquire that new smartphone you’ve been eyeing with the Big 3.3 Sale on Shopee and Lazada!

Enjoy exclusive offers up for grabs on vivo’s range of products—the Y15A, Y15s, Y1s, Y20s G—with discounts and super saver vouchers up to P500.

On the vivo Shopee sale, take a closer look at these offers:

vivo Product

Old Price

New Price

Freebies

V23 5G (12+256)

P27,999

P27,999

Dito sim Card + 2in1 clock Speaker + Backpack

V23e (8+128)

P19,999

P19,997

Dito sim Card +Lavanda TWS +Backpack

Y76 5G (8+128)

P16,999

P16,997

Dito sim card + Electric Massager

Y33s (8+128)

P12,999

P12,997

Dito sim card + Electric Massager

Y20s G (6+128)

P9,999

P9,997

Dito sim card+ Voguard TWS

Y21T (4+128)

P10,999

P10,997

Dito sim card + BT headband

Y15A (3+32)

P7,999

P7,997

Dito sim card + Lavanda TWS

Y15s (3+32)

P6,999

P6,599

Dito sim card + BT headband

Y1s (2+32)

P5,299

P5,297

Dito sim card

 

Plus, take advantage of these vivo Shopee Vouchers:

  • P50 off voucher no min spend
     
  • P100 off voucher (min spend P6,000)
     
  • P200 off voucher (min spend P8,000)
     
  • P500 off voucher (min spend P15,000) 

For the vivo Lazada Sale, these irresistible deals can be had:

vivo Product

Old Price

Final Price

Freebie

Y1s

P5,299

P5,249

Dito sim card

Y12s

P6,499

P6,399

Dito sim card

Y15s 

P6,999

P6,899

Dito sim card + Voguard TWS

Y15A

P7,999

P7,899

Dito sim card + Voguard TWS

Y20sG

P9,999

P9,799

Dito sim card + Voguard TWS

Y21T

P10,999

P10,799

Dito sim card + electric neck massager

Y33s

P12,999

P12,799

Dito sim card + bag pack + bluetooth neckband

Y76 5G

P16,999

P16,499

Dito sim card + bag pack + bluetooth neckband

V21e

P15,999

P15,499

Dito sim card

V21 5G

P19,999

P19,499

Dito sim card

V23e

P19,999

P19,499

Dito sim card + Lavanda TWS + Bluetooth neckband

V23 5G

P27,999

P27,499

Dito sim card + 2in1 Clock Speaker + Bluetooth neckband

P50 off Follower Voucher

This coming Women’s Month of March, get ready to check out and add to cart the vivo phones you’ve been eyeing in the Big 3.3 Sale!

 

For more updates and promo announcements, visit the vivo website at www.vivoglobal.ph, and follow their official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

