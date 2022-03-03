Irresistible deals on vivo phones await in Womenâ€™s Month Big 3.3 Sale!

Irresistible deals on vivo phones await in Women’s Month Big 3.3 Sale!

Happening this March, get discounts when you upgrade your phone along with other irresistible deals!

MANILA, Philippines — This Women’s Month of March, vivo gives many exciting reasons to upgrade and acquire that new smartphone you’ve been eyeing with the Big 3.3 Sale on Shopee and Lazada!

Enjoy exclusive offers up for grabs on vivo’s range of products—the Y15A, Y15s, Y1s, Y20s G—with discounts and super saver vouchers up to P500.

On the vivo Shopee sale, take a closer look at these offers:

vivo Product Old Price New Price Freebies V23 5G (12+256) P27,999 P27,999 Dito sim Card + 2in1 clock Speaker + Backpack V23e (8+128) P19,999 P19,997 Dito sim Card +Lavanda TWS +Backpack Y76 5G (8+128) P16,999 P16,997 Dito sim card + Electric Massager Y33s (8+128) P12,999 P12,997 Dito sim card + Electric Massager Y20s G (6+128) P9,999 P9,997 Dito sim card+ Voguard TWS Y21T (4+128) P10,999 P10,997 Dito sim card + BT headband Y15A (3+32) P7,999 P7,997 Dito sim card + Lavanda TWS Y15s (3+32) P6,999 P6,599 Dito sim card + BT headband Y1s (2+32) P5,299 P5,297 Dito sim card

Plus, take advantage of these vivo Shopee Vouchers:

P50 off voucher no min spend



P100 off voucher (min spend P6,000)



P200 off voucher (min spend P8,000)



P500 off voucher (min spend P15,000)

For the vivo Lazada Sale, these irresistible deals can be had:

vivo Product Old Price Final Price Freebie Y1s P5,299 P5,249 Dito sim card Y12s P6,499 P6,399 Dito sim card Y15s P6,999 P6,899 Dito sim card + Voguard TWS Y15A P7,999 P7,899 Dito sim card + Voguard TWS Y20sG P9,999 P9,799 Dito sim card + Voguard TWS Y21T P10,999 P10,799 Dito sim card + electric neck massager Y33s P12,999 P12,799 Dito sim card + bag pack + bluetooth neckband Y76 5G P16,999 P16,499 Dito sim card + bag pack + bluetooth neckband V21e P15,999 P15,499 Dito sim card V21 5G P19,999 P19,499 Dito sim card V23e P19,999 P19,499 Dito sim card + Lavanda TWS + Bluetooth neckband V23 5G P27,999 P27,499 Dito sim card + 2in1 Clock Speaker + Bluetooth neckband P50 off Follower Voucher

This coming Women’s Month of March, get ready to check out and add to cart the vivo phones you’ve been eyeing in the Big 3.3 Sale!

This coming Women's Month of March, get ready to check out and add to cart the vivo phones you've been eyeing in the Big 3.3 Sale!