The vivo X60 co-engineered with ZEISS lets you unleash your photographic potential

MANILA, Philippines — Up your mobile photography game with the best-in-class cutting-edge technology of the vivo X60 and capture life’s best moments—from special occasions or normal everyday life—with a camera that can take professional-quality photos created in partnership with the leading optics expert, ZEISS.

Unparalleled images

With vivo X60’s flagship performance and photographic capabilities, enhance and immortalize every experience in great detail through the smartphone’s Imaging System co-engineered by ZEISS which makes its photography more powerful and enables unlimited creativity in all images.

Its enhanced photography functions alongside improved imaging effects including excellent aberration control and better image quality equips users with everything they need to shoot various scenes or people or even a video with creativity and ease.

Unparalleled performance

Beyond being a smartphone that can take the most excellent images, the vivo X60 is also known for its flagship specs: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 flagship processor, the vivo X60 ensures that it is a device that can keep up with the daily lives of its users—from regular daily use or for a superior gaming experience.

The processor allows a 10% boost in CPU performance and 10% boost in GPU performance and when combined with an extended RAM of 12GB + 3GB, makes it a smartphone that is built to last and run apps simultaneously without breaking a sweat.

The phone’s 120Hz refresh rate coupled with a 240Hz response rate allows users to experience a higher frame rate, smoother videos and more intricate visual details so they can easily unleash their full gaming potential.

Meanwhile, for those looking for a device that can easily handle binge-watching or large file transfer for work and everything else, vivo X60’s UFS 3.1 standard flash storage is more than able to transfer ultra-HD movies, videos and large files without a hitch while its Hi-res audio certification completes the package with phenomenal audio performance.

With vivo and ZEISS co-engineering the vivo X60 series, users can enjoy creating the best images and videos with a phone that goes beyond providing them only the best mobile photography experience and a device that can keep up with all their passions.

