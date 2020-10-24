vivo V20 series: A new level of thinness and lightness for capturing unfiltered joy

MANILA, Philippines — The latest addition to the vivo V series family takes thinness to a whole new level.

The vivo design team, in their quest for a smartphone that sits comfortably and stylishly in the hands of a highly social generation, sought inspiration in everyday items and from nature to come up with a design that challenges the convention of “thin.”

Could it be as thin as a slice of pizza, or the blade of an aloe plant, or even an eyeglass lens? At 7.38mm in thinness1, the V20—one of the three models in the new V20 series—is the thinnest mobile phone in the world to-date and weighs only 171g, exemplifying how a truly innovative smartphone design should be to deem it flagship worthy.

Serving as a symbol of expression for its users as well as offering vivo’s latest technological advancements, the V20 Pro sits at just 7.39mm and 170g2, making it the current thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone in the market.

Meanwhile, the V20 sits at just 7.38mm and 171g3, making it the current thinnest and lightest smartphone in the market.

Within the slim design of the V20 series lies vivo’s latest cutting-edge mobile photography innovation—the 44MP Eye Autofocus Dual front camera and 64MP back camera.

In its bid to take “sleek” to a whole new level, vivo developed the Dual Tone Step design to enhance a sense of depth and order while maintaining the slimness of the V20 series smartphones.

This eliminates large protruding cameras typically common among photography flagship smartphones of the olden days.

The upper level contains the main cameras set in black, while the lower level is a decorative ring and has the same tone as the battery cover’s color palette, rather than black.

When put together, the design is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, and the combination of camera innovation with fashion, science with art, and technology with humanity is a true testament to vivo’s ingenuity.

1 With the exception of the V20 in Sunset Melody, which is 7.48mm.

2 With the exception of the V20 Pro in Sunset Melody, which is 7.49mm.

3 With the exception of the V20 in Sunset Melody, which is 7.48mm and weighs 172g.