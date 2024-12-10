All things blue and bright at Novotel Manila Araneta City

MANILA, Philippines — This holiday season, Novotel Manila Araneta City invites Novo-Fans to celebrate with a dazzling array of festive experiences filled with elegance, joy and unforgettable moments. The hotel radiates holiday cheer, illuminated by its iconic pendant lights and adorned in the charming hues of blue and gold.

The grand foyer becomes a magical spectacle, featuring an impressive 23-foot holiday centerpiece that captivates with its dazzling display. This stunning symbol of the season sets the perfect stage for a celebration like no other.

A memorable holiday staycation awaits at Novotel Manila, your holiday home in all ways. Festive flavors take center stage with a culinary showcase that blends tradition and innovation. Filipino holiday favorites such as puto bumbong and bibingka are lovingly prepared, alongside unique creations like bibingka cheesecake, queso de bola ensaymada with jamon, croissant panettone and special holiday gelato flavors. Beautifully curated festive hampers offer an assortment of signature cookies, chocolates and premium cold cuts, ideal for sharing the holiday spirit.

For an added touch of indulgence, My Novotel Manila Boutique presents exclusive wellness treats, perfect for thoughtful gifting or personal relaxation. The festivities culminate in a nostalgic New Year’s Eve countdown party, featuring timeless pop songs that let you dance the night away and create an unforgettable sendoff to the year.

Celebrate the magic of the holidays at Novotel Manila Araneta City, a destination where blue and gold brilliance meet culinary delights, festive gatherings, cherished traditions and exceptional stays.

Your holiday home in all ways

The holidays are a time of warmth and togetherness, where cherished traditions and festive feasts bring loved ones closer. This season, make your celebrations even more magical with Novotel Manila's exclusive staycation packages, crafted to create unforgettable memories.

The Stay & Bright Evenings package, with rates starting at P5,588 nett per night, is available for booking from November 1 to January 7 for stays between December 1 and January 7. It offers a delightful stay with daily breakfast buffet for two adults and two kids aged 15 years and below, complimentary one-hour access to the Kids’ Club for two kids per day, early check-in at 10 a.m., late check-out at 2 p.m. (subject to availability), swimming pool access and high-speed internet. This package is perfect for families looking to relax and reconnect.

For those seeking a festive and indulgent celebration, the Holly Jolly Stay & Feast package is an ideal choice. Starting at P11,388 nett per night, it is bookable from November 1 to December 24, for a stay on December 24. This package includes a daily breakfast buffet and a special Christmas Eve dinner for two adults, one complimentary extra bed, access to the Premier Lounge for Executive Room and Suite guests, a welcome gift, a 10% discount on food and beverage outlets (excluding in-room dining), and complimentary one-hour access to the Kids’ Club for two kids per day. It’s a perfect way to add a touch of comfort to your holiday.

For an unforgettable New Year’s celebration, the Sparkling Stay & Countdown Soiree package offers the ultimate festive experience, with rates starting at P14,888 nett per night. Available for booking from November 1 to December 31 for stays on December 31, this package includes a daily breakfast buffet and a New Year’s Eve dinner for two adults, exclusive access to the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at the Monet Grand Ballroom, complimentary one-hour access to the Kids’ Club for two kids per day, one complimentary extra bed, access to the Premier Lounge for Executive Room and Suite guests, a welcome gift, and a 10% discount on food and beverage outlets (excluding in-room dining). It’s the perfect way to ring in the New Year with style and joy.

Holiday festivity exchange

This Holiday season, celebrate with Holiday Festivity Exchange at Food Exchange Manila, perfect for making your holidays unforgettable. Enjoy the Holiday Sunday Lunch Buffet on December 1, 8, 15 and 29, at P2,998 nett per person. On Christmas Eve, savor the Lunch Buffet for P2,198 nett or the Dinner Buffet at P2,998 nett, with a Noche Buena Midnight Buffet for P2,598 nett.

On Christmas Day, indulge in a Breakfast Buffet at P1,388 nett, a Lunch Buffet at P2,998 nett, or a Dinner Buffet at the same price.

As the year ends, celebrate with the New Year’s Eve Lunch Buffet at P2,198 nett or Dinner Buffet at P2,998 nett, and join the grand Countdown Party at the Monet Grand Ballroom for P3,598 nett.

Welcome 2025 with the New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet at P1,388 nett, followed by a Lunch Buffet for P1,988 nett and a Dinner Buffet at P2,288 nett.

Celebrate the holidays with an exceptional dining experience, a warm ambiance and cherished moments at Food Exchange Manila.

Holiday bites at Gourmet Bar by Novotel

From November 1, to January 6, Gourmet Bar by Novotel offers a chance to enjoy timeless Filipino holiday delicacies. Bibingka and puto bumbong, accompanied by brown sugar, butter and coconut, evoke the comforting flavors of tradition. These treats pair wonderfully with tsokolate batirol, made with rich tablea chocolate and marshmallows or choc nut batirol, a nostalgic blend of cocoa, peanut butter and milk. The combination of these festive favorites and warm drinks adds a cozy touch to the holiday season, perfect for sharing with loved ones.

Holiday sangrias and party packages at The 6th Manila

From November 1 to January 6, celebrate the season at The 6th Manila with festive cocktails and party packages. Enjoy holiday drinks like the White Christmas, a blend of rum, white wine and honey, or the Under the Mistletoe, mixing rum, red wine, and cranberry juice. For bigger celebrations, the Christmas Party Package offers buffet menus starting at P1,588 nett per person and a three-hour open bar with options for cocktails, local beers and wine. Gather with loved ones and make every moment merry at The 6th Manila.

Indulge in sweets at Indulge Gelato

From December 1 to January 5, celebrate the joy of the season with a delightful array of festive treats at Indulge Gelato. This year’s holiday collection goes beyond the classics, featuring beautifully crafted desserts and Instagram-worthy creations that add a touch of whimsy to the season. From the rich flavors of Bibingka Cheesecake and Midnight Mango to the festive charm of Choco-Minter Wonderland and Holly Jolly Tobler-One, each treat is a celebration of the season’s generosity and warmth. Whether shared with loved ones or enjoyed as a sweet indulgence, these delightful creations bring smiles and holiday cheer to every moment.

Holiday Hampers

The Holiday Hampers from Indulge Gelato, starting at P3,288 nett, are available from December 1 to January 6. Make the season special with the Charcuterie Set, offering a feast of cold cuts, cheese, wine, Auro chocolate, croissant panettone, dried fruits, gingerbread cookies, s’mores or cookies and macarons. For sweet indulgence, the Dessert Set includes wine, Auro chocolate, croissant panettone, gingerbread cookies, s’mores or cookies and macarons. These decadent hampers are brimming with festive delights, perfect for sharing or gifting during the most wonderful time of the year.

Gift of wellness

Give the gift of rejuvenation and relaxation with the Wellness Virtual Card, the perfect way to start the new year refreshed and restored. This thoughtful gift includes 10 visits to In Balance Fitness, with access to a fully equipped gym, steam room, shower, and locker facilities. It also comes with 10 visits to the swimming pool for two people, 10 day passes to the Kids Club for the little ones, and two 60-minute Swedish or combination massages. Enjoy 20% off à la carte services at In Balance Spa, a welcome gift and priority invitations to wellness activities.

The Wellness Virtual Card can be purchased and redeemed from December 1 to May 31, with a validity of six months from the first day of activation. For more details, visit my.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com and give your loved ones the gift of wellness. Terms and conditions apply.

Popstatik New Year’s Eve Countdown Party

Ring in the New Year with a nostalgic celebration at the Popstatik New Year’s Eve Countdown Party on December 31, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Monet Grand Ballroom. Dance the night away to pop culture classics and favorites while enjoying live entertainment, raffle prizes and heavy cocktails. Tickets are priced at P2,288 nett per person, inclusive of one welcome drink, with an optional add-on of P1,000 nett for three additional drink vouchers.

Take advantage of the early-bird rate of P1,888 nett per person, available for a limited time until December 19. The selling period runs from December 1 to 19, with redemption on December 31. Celebrate with flair and fun, secure your spot exclusively at my.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com.

Reconnect with cherished traditions alongside your loved ones at the City of Firsts. For more room information and table arrangements, call (+632) 8990 7888 or visit All Things Blue and Bright e-brochure: bit.ly/NmacIsmacHolidayBrochure or visit my.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com for exclusive online deals.

