Your passport to flavors: One Ayala’s ‘The World on a Plate’ is here!

Whether you're craving delicacies from Asia, America or Europe, One Ayala brings together some of its best restaurants to offer a culinary experience like no other.

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever dreamed of tasting dishes around the world without leaving the city? At One Ayala, this dream can now be a reality as they present “The World on a Plate” where you can experience cuisines from different countries, all in one location. Whether you're craving delicacies from Asia, America or Europe, One Ayala brings together some of its best restaurants to offer a culinary experience like no other. Happening until September 30, The World on a Plate is an immersive dining room located on Level 3 of One Ayala, Makati City. Here, you can revel in a mesmerizing 15-minute show that transports you on a sensory adventure around the world through immersive art and autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) sound, all while enjoying diverse cuisines from the participating restaurants. Participating restaurants include local and international fares such as: Bom Gosto! by Vikings

Manduca Taberna

Musashi-Tei

Khao Khai

Tiong Bahru

Stuff'd

Taco Bell (their first branch in Makati!)

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Randy's Donuts

Daily by Bo's Coffee

Pancake House

Classic Savory

Tokyo Tokyo

The concept has already won the hearts of diners, who have shared their excitement over this unique experience: “Great concept! Food court meets casual dining. Diners can enjoy multiple cuisines in the same meal. Service is quick, considering orders come from different restaurants. I hope more people get to experience this,” shares a diner who enjoyed the experience.

“We absolutely loved the experience. It’s not only unique but also incredibly convenient, letting us order from different restaurants in one sitting.” “The ambiance is fantastic, and the servers were so attentive and careful with the orders.” Customers who wish to experience World on a Plate simply need to pre-book their slots: Scan the QR Code available on-ground or via One Ayala’s social media pages. Fill in your details. Choose a restaurant based on category. Verify your booking. Steps upon entry: Show your booking verification at the reception area. Receive a menu and place your order with the concierge. Waiters from the restaurant will serve your order. Be directed to your designated table. Experience the immersive show while waiting for your food!

Don't miss your chance to experience The World on a Plate at One Ayala, where a global culinary adventure awaits. Reserve your spot today at https://bit.ly/TheWorldOnAPlate and embark on a food journey like no other!

For inquiries about One Ayala, email [email protected]. Stay updated on the latest promotions, events and offerings by following its social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release from One Ayala is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.