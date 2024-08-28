Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco's Lugaw recipe for a multitude

MANILA, Philippines — After realizing the great extent of the destruction brought about by Super Typhoon Carina as enhanced by the Habagat or Southwest monsoon, there is the urge to help those affected by it.

What can you do to help alleviate their difficult situation? Bring them bowls of hot, freshly cooked Lugaw (congee or porridge).

To inspire you to cook lugaw for the small communities of typhoon victims, Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco of Gypsy Baguio by Chef Waya shares this recipe of hers for Chicken Lugaw good for 600 bowls.

No calculations needed. Just gather your ingredients, prep them up, and cook them straight.

Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco cooking huge kalderos of lugaw to feed typhoon victims.

Chicken Lugaw

Ingredients:

12 kgs. chicken breast

2 liters cooking oil

2 kgs. garlic

5 kgs. onion

2 kgs. ginger

12 kgs. rice

3 kgs. Malagkit (glutinous rice)

12 liters chicken stock

13 liters water

Salt and pepper to taste

1 liter patis (fish sauce)

18 pcs. Knorr Chicken Cubes

1 kg. onion leeks

1/2 kg. crispy garlic

Procedure:

1. Wash the chicken very well. Boil with ginger and white parts of onion leeks and salt until tender. Shred and set the skin aside. Chop the skin.

2. Peel and chop garlic, onion, and ginger.

3. Wash both the regular rice and glutinous rice.

4. You need 3 big kalderos for 600 bowls of lugaw.

5. In each kaldero, sauté one-third of garlic, onion, ginger and chicken skin in oil. Add one-third of the rice and glutinous rice mixture. Sauté until well coated with oil. Pour in chicken stock and water and allow to boil. Turn down heat and simmer until rice is done. Season with salt, pepper, patis and Knorr cubes. Add one-third of the chicken meat, leeks, and crispy garlic.

6. Do the same with the other 2 kalderos.

*Makes 600 bowls of lugaw.

