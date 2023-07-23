Recipe: Chef Wado Siman's Adlai Arroz Caldo

MANILA, Philippines — How can you make Arroz Caldo healthier? As it is, it is already healthy because its base is chicken soup, which does the body a lot of good when you take it when you’re sick. It somehow helps the body recharge and gain back lost energy.

But, wait, yes, there is something else that you can do to make your Arroz Caldo healthier. For one, you can replace the whole pieces of chicken with skinless, boneless chicken breast, and you can use a healthy heirloom crop called Adlai in place of rice.

A premium heirloom crop, Adlai is a superfood loaded with fiber that helps improve digestion. Once almost on the brink of extinction, Adlai now enjoys renewed interest from Filipino consumers, and farmers have started planting them regularly again.

With brands like Oh Crop! supporting Adlai farmers with regular purchases for commercial retail, it is now easily available in 1-kilogram and 5-kilogram packages in major supermarkets and online platforms, thus, making it easy to whip up batches upon batches of Adlai Arroz Caldo, using this recipe by Chef Wado Siman.

Adlai Arroz Caldo

INGREDIENTS:

1 pc. white onion, chopped

2 tbsps. ginger, julienned

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsps. olive oil

150 grams chicken breast fillet, sliced

2 cups washed Oh Crop! Adlai

2 pcs. chicken cubes

4 cups water

Fish sauce

Pepper to taste

Boiled egg

Crispy garlic

Chopped spring onion

PROCEDURE:

1. Cook onion, ginger and garlic in olive oil. Add chicken breast.

2. Add Adlai and cook until fragrant.

3. Pour in water, then add chicken cubes. Let boil for 10 minutes or until Adlai is al dente.

4. Season with fish sauce and pepper to taste.

5. Garnish with boiled egg, crispy garlic and chopped spring onion. Serve.

