^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chef Wado Siman's Adlai Arroz Caldo

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 23, 2023 | 11:56am
Recipe: Chef Wado Siman's Adlai Arroz Caldo
Adlai Arroz Caldo
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — How can you make Arroz Caldo healthier? As it is, it is already healthy because its base is chicken soup, which does the body a lot of good when you take it when you’re sick. It somehow helps the body recharge and gain back lost energy.

But, wait, yes, there is something else that you can do to make your Arroz Caldo healthier. For one, you can replace the whole pieces of chicken with skinless, boneless chicken breast, and you can use a healthy heirloom crop called Adlai in place of rice.

A premium heirloom crop, Adlai is a superfood loaded with fiber that helps improve digestion. Once almost on the brink of extinction, Adlai now enjoys renewed interest from Filipino consumers, and farmers have started planting them regularly again.

With brands like Oh Crop! supporting Adlai farmers with regular purchases for commercial retail, it is now easily available in 1-kilogram and 5-kilogram packages in major supermarkets and online platforms, thus, making it easy to whip up batches upon batches of Adlai Arroz Caldo, using this recipe by Chef Wado Siman. 

Adlai Arroz Caldo

INGREDIENTS:

1 pc. white onion, chopped

2 tbsps. ginger, julienned

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsps. olive oil

150 grams chicken breast fillet, sliced

2 cups washed Oh Crop! Adlai

2 pcs. chicken cubes

4 cups water

Fish sauce

Pepper to taste

Boiled egg

Crispy garlic

Chopped spring onion

PROCEDURE:

1.     Cook onion, ginger and garlic in olive oil. Add chicken breast.

2.     Add Adlai and cook until fragrant.

3.     Pour in water, then add chicken cubes. Let boil for 10 minutes or until Adlai is al dente.

4.     Season with fish sauce and pepper to taste.

5.     Garnish with boiled egg, crispy garlic and chopped spring onion. Serve.

RELATED: Why premium heirloom crop Adlai is healthier rice alternative

vuukle comment

ADLAI

RECIPE

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jollibee shows what makes Cheesy Yumburger combination truly 'yummy together'
Sponsored
3 days ago

Jollibee shows what makes Cheesy Yumburger combination truly 'yummy together'

3 days ago
Coming from an iconic and highly acclaimed base of the Yumburger’s beefiest patty, Jollibee’s Cheesy Yumburger...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
The Philippines' The Curator named as among Asia's 50 Best Bars
3 days ago

The Philippines' The Curator named as among Asia's 50 Best Bars

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The Curator in Makati City is back on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for a seventh year, and is the only...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Must-have' Japanese whisky turns 100 as demand soars
4 days ago

'Must-have' Japanese whisky turns 100 as demand soars

By Natsuko Fukue | 4 days ago
The famed Yamazaki distillery marks its 100th anniversary this year with plenty to celebrate, as Japan's acclaimed aged whiskies...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Whip up a Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza
4 days ago

Whip up a Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Acknowledged as a center of pioneering architecture, Chicago, the "Windy City," is famous for its diverse culinary tradi...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City
5 days ago

'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson opened the second branch of the popular South Korean food chain restaurant...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with