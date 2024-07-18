Bacolod's Manokan Country not shutting down, just renovating — Mayor Albee Benitez

MANILA, Philippines — Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo "Albee" Benitez revealed yesterday that Manokan Country tenants have agreed to renovate their selling sites.

In his Facebook account, Benitez posted photos of the tenants visiting their temporary area.

"We visited the Manokan tenants in their temporary area for the renovation of the new Manokan Country," Benitez wrote in Ilonggo.

"After our dialogue, they promised to cooperate for the renovations," he added.

Bacolod City government recently closed the famous Manokan Country, the home of its famous Chicken Inasal, after four decades of operation.

According to a Rappler report, the city government has an agreement with SM Prime Holdings Incorporated (SMPHI) to build a mixed-use building with retail stores, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hubs, and the rebranded Manokan Country.

Caritas Philippines-Social Action Center Foundation head Father Julius Espinosa said he was sent by Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon to take care of the tenants during the closure.

“We are with them (tenants) in their fight for just and fair treatment amid the city government’s quest to redevelop the Manokan Country area through SMPHI, as part of the mayor’s dream to turn Bacolod into a super city,” Espinosa said.

