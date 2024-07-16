Lanson Place Mall of Asia redefines hotel stays with flavorful dining

MANILA, Philippines — Lanson Place Mall of Asia, nestled in the heart of Manila, offers a dining experience with five distinct venues offering delightful culinary adventures:

1. Cyan Modern Kitchen

Cyan Modern Kitchen is a celebration of international flavors with interactive buffet stations which highlights quality in every dish, freshly prepared on the grill and served straight to your table. It's perfect for any occasion, from casual lunches to corporate dinners where the venue is back dropped with Manila Bay’s iconic sunset. Lunch buffet is served daily from 12 nn to 2:30 p.m. while pre-dinner cocktail buffet is served from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. daily. A la carte menu is available after buffet service.

2. BLK12 Café|Bar

From morning coffees, refreshing iced teas, crafted cocktails and light bites to lively evenings, BLK12 Café|Bar offers a versatile dining experience. Explore new global tapas on the menu and enjoy live jazz DJ entertainment during the newly launched Spritz & Vibe evenings every Friday from 6:45 p.m to 10 p.m.

3. Madeleine High Tea

Indulge in quiet elegance at Madeleine High Tea, offering tiered high tea menus with premium teas made from Agusan del Norte and a selection of pastries. It is an ideal spot for intimate gatherings or simply treating yourself to a moment of luxury. Open every Fridays to Sundays from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

4. Bytes

For those on the move, open between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Bytes provides grab-and-go quick bites crafted from local ingredients, catering to various dietary preferences. Conveniently located beside FOCUS, Lanson Places’ co working space. Get the FOCUS Flex Plus and enjoy more dining benefits when you are on work mode.

5. Edge Pool Bar

Relax by the infinity pool at the Edge Pool Bar and enjoy panoramic views of Manila Bay and the Metro skyline. It is the perfect setting for unwinding after a busy day. It's exclusively accessible when booked for a stay at Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Lanson Place. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.