Shot puno! Lambanog second on 'top global spirits' list

MANILA, Philippines — Local coconut-based alcoholic beverage lambanog is the second-best spirit in the world, according to a list released by online food database TasteAtlas.

The "Top 79 Spirits in the World" list by TasteAtlas released last March 15 ranks Lambanog as No. 2 with 4.4 star rating from a possible 5.

That is just toe-to-toe with top-ranked Speyside Scotch from Scotland. No other Filipino spirit made the list.

The standing mirrors a similar list by TasteAtlas last year, when Lambanog was just edged out by Speyside Scotch but still ranked higher than Caribbean Rum, Chilean Pisco, and Mexican Blanco Tequila and Añejo.

The online food database described the clear, colorless, and strong Lambanog originating from the fermented sap of coconut palm, with a usual alcohol content around 40% ABV.

RELATED: 9 Filipino dishes land on TasteAtlas' '100 Best Street Foods in Southeast Asia' list

TasteAtlas also notes modern varieties of Lambanog are often tinted, sweetened, and flavored, but the classic version is traditionally enjoyed neat though blends well in cocktails.

Rounding up the Top 5 were Islay Scotch from Scotland, Viljamovka from Serbia, and Armagnac from France.

Some familiar spirits on the list include Japanese Whisky, London Dry Gin from England, Cognac from France, and Soju from South Korea.

The list is based on ratings of the TasteAtlas audience as are all TasteAtlas food rankings, this one recognizing 4,266 legitimate ratings from a recorded 6,125 by "ignoring bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings."

TasteAtlas does note that its rankings shouldn't be seen as the "final global conclusion about food" but to "promote excellent local foods, instill pride in traditional dishes, and arouse curiosity about untried dishes."

RELATED: Filipino cuisine 33rd best in the world — Taste Atlas