Tapa King expands with new Balintawak store, eyes further growth in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Following the enthusiastic reception of its "Pinoy Bisita Hospitality," Tapa King, the beloved Filipino comfort food chain, kicked off 2024 on a high note with the opening of a new store in Caltex-EDSA Balintawak.

While keeping true to the taste of its authentic Pinoy Tapa, the new store exudes a fresher, modern vibe that make guests feel at home when dining, featuring a “casual dining experience” where customers can conveniently order from their table instead of being required to line up at a counter.

Tapa King COO Melodina Isaguirre shared that the Caltex-Balintawak store is its eighth casual dining store, offering a distinct, enhanced and upgraded experience compared to its older stores.

“We underwent a rebrand, refining the store’s look and feel, and even the products, but our price point is still very reasonable,” she told Philstar.com in an interview.

The new store blends rural vibes with contemporary touches, incorporating warm yellows, reds, and browns, along with their iconic sunray design, creating a cozy atmosphere for enjoying their all-day breakfast.

The inclusion of long tables also enhances the communal spirit, providing an inviting setting for sharing delightful moments over flavorful Filipino cuisine.

What’s next for the King of Pinoy Tapa?

Photo Release Tapa King Sales and Marketing Director Joseph Vasquez and Tapa King COO Melodina Isaguirre

With nearly 37 years in the food industry, Tapa King has solidified its status as a beloved brand, proudly showcasing the richness of Filipino cuisine. From timeless classics like tapa, kare-kare, champorado, lugaw, to a variety of other Filipino favorites, Tapa King has become a culinary icon here and abroad.

But given this reputation, what new heights will the King of Pinoy Tapa aim to conquer this 2024?

According to Tapa King's Sales and Marketing Director Joseph Vasquez, this year, the company desires to be more relatable to all ages—from the titos and titas to the Gen Zs and Millennials.

This means, they’re hoping to expand its reach into the younger market—busy, new experience-seeking, and meat-loving young Pinoy professionals. These individuals are searching for either a better alternative to their typical fast food choices or a taste and feel of home away from home.

"Our food resonates with all generations. We aim to introduce our products so that every time you crave home-cooked meals, regardless of your age, when you dine at Tapa King, you feel comfortable, at home, and in a laid-back atmosphere. We want everyone to enjoy Filipino food while having a relaxed experience,” Vasquez shared.

For her part, Isaguirre expressed, “Though we are an old brand, we’re still very current, and we’re continuously evolving. Baby Boomers and Gen X, who used to have Tapa King as their go-to place after basketball or as hangover food after a party, can now meet millennials and younger generations in our stores, as we’re now very relatable.”

Expansion with new franchisees, stores



Apart from making the brand more appealing to younger generations, Isaguirre disclosed that the brand is also targeting to expand its reach with at least seven franchise stores this year as there is still a clamor for Tapa King to be available in more locations nationwide.

“Even on social media, when we post about our new store openings, we receive numerous requests to open stores in their locations," Isaguirre said.

“We’re highlighting our new concept to our prospective franchisees—this Caltex Balintawak branch, E. Rodriguez, and Tomas Morato—makikita naman nila ang opportunity,“ she added.

The brand is actively looking for franchise partners in more locations further north, like Pampanga, Bulacan, Baguio, as well as stores further south in Lipa, Batangas, Sta. Rosa and San Pedro, Laguna.

This first quarter, they are set to open at Ayala Harbor Subic, Ayala Vermosa and Caltex-SLEX Northbound.

“Definitely, Tapa King has potential, profitable if you manage it very well. It is very easy to run as compared to other chains,” she added.

Lastly, Isaguirre emphasized that Tapa King is making franchising easier and more accessible to diverse Filipino entrepreneurs through its competitive pricing.

“Our franchising is highly affordable because a pivotal aspect of our strategy involves active participation in the Philippine franchising landscape. We stand out as one of the most cost-effective casual dining concepts for franchising in the Philippines,” she said.

For more information about Tapa King and how to franchise, visit www.tapaking.com.ph/franchising or contact franchise@tapakinginc.com.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Tapa King. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.