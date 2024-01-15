Mulberries: health, culinary benefits

MANILA, Philippines — Mulberries, also known as Morus, are a genus of flowering plants in the family Moraceae.

They are composed of different species of deciduous trees that can grow wild or under cultivation in many temperate regions around the world. Of the 64 subordinate taxa under the genus, three are widely known, and they are known by their color—red, black, and white. In the Philippines, though, white mulberries are seldom, if at all, seen. Red and black mulberries are more common.

While mulberries look like raspberries and blackberries, they are not related at all. Belonging to the Moraceae family, while raspberries and blackberries are part of the Rosaceae family, mulberries are actually more related to figs and jackfruit than to berries. Harvested from trees that grow really tall, mulberry fruits are really good. The taste is a good balance between sweet and tart flavors and the little lobes burst with juice upon bite.

Besides tasting good, mulberries are popular these days because they are good for the health. They are a superfood because they contain high levels of protein and iron and are a good source of fiber, Vitamin C, calcium, and antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which are a group of antioxidants known particularly for their anti-inflammatory properties.

When it comes to their fiber content, mulberries provide both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber helps control blood sugar and keep cholesterol levels down, while insoluble fiber helps maintain a healthy digestive system.

Their protein content is such that they can effectively serve as a post-workout snack. As for iron, which helps the body fight fatigue and stay energized, regular consumption of mulberries supply the body with at least 30% of the daily value for iron. Calcium, which is responsible for developing strong bones and teeth, is also accounted for, so the risk of osteoporosis in the future decreases.

Mulberries also contain Vitamin B2, or riboflavin, which help protect the tissues from free radicals and maintain a healthy flow of oxygen throughout the body.

All these health benefits make mulberries a much-needed part of the Filipino diet today.