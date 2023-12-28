What to eat, buy in South Korea's famous Myeongdong street market

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea is a foodie paradise, and its famous Myeongdong market is a must-visit for those who want to taste the country's iconic street food often seen in many Korean dramas.

Philstar.com visited the land of the oppas last July for the launch of Samsung's new products in its flip and folded phones as well as its Galaxy Tab series and wearables in Seoul, South Korea.

Accessible and convenient public transport is among South Korea's enviable offerings, and Myeongdong is just a train away for foodies and shoppers alike.

Myeongdong marries fashion and food as it features buildings of famous brands and retail houses like Foot Locker, Nature Republic and Holika Holika, while the streets are not only lined with shops but food carts that sell street food commonly associated with South Korea, thanks to its popular K-dramas.

What's even impressive is the accesibility and ease of transaction as some stalls accept credit card payments. It is advisable to be cautious and vigilant when using credit card for payment. E-wallets are also the way to go for payments.

If you're in Seoul right now, check out Myeongdong, shop and eat around. It also helps when you have a handy smartphone with great picture quality like Samsung's latest flip and fold phones to get those picture-perfect food shots and selfie.

Here's a list of street food treats that Philstar.com tried in Myeondong with their prices in Korean won (Note: 4,000 Korean won = P170):

1. Korean corn dog (4,000 to 5,000 KRW)

There's nothing like the corn dogs in South Korea. Although it does not originate from the country, the flavors that South Koreans came up with are just absolutely fun and delightful.

Sticks of Cheese, Sausage and Potato Cheese Sausage corn dogs are quite heavy on the tummy, so maybe start with the lighter fare, but definitely never skip this one.

2. Korean Fried Chicken (7,000 to 20,000 KRW)

How many times have you salivated over the glazed fried chicken being devoured by your favorite Korean "mukbanger" or by the K-drama heroine you're watching?



In Myeongdong, you get to pick your chosen glaze and buy them by the bucket for 7,000 KRW (small), 10,000 (medium) and 20,000 (extra large).

3. Bungeo-ppang or Fish-shaped bread (4,000 KRW)

Although Japanese in origin known as Taiyaki, these fish-shaped bread have also become popular in South Korea.

Many dramas have featured these that come in a variety of flavors, with red bean as the popular one. In Myeongdong, there's a stall that sells these in flavors of Choco Nutella, Custard and Cheese.

4. Grilled or stir-fried meats (10,000 KRW)

For the meat lovers who want to try other meats besides chicken, there are stalls that sell grilled or stir-fried meats.

One stall sells only a Cheese Kimchi Roll Pork Belly (10,000), while another sells stir-fried octopus (10,000). These are cooked as ordered right in front of the customer.

5. Tanghulu (5,000 KRW)

Tanghulu has also found its way to Myeongdong. The Chinese rock sugar-coated treat sells for 5,000 per stick. These are for those who want their fruits coated in sweetness on a skewer. Have a stick of Tanghulu after your fill of rich and savory picks to balance the burst of flavors inside the mouth.

6. Honey Butter Almond Flavors (10,000 to 40,000 KRW)

Nut lovers can go nuts at the Myeongdong store of the famous HBAF or Honey Butter Almond Flavors.

It's the building you first see when you alight from the Seoul Subway Line 4, Exit 8.

You cannot get lost as its bright yellow-orange building greets all Myeongdong shoppers.

The original Honey Butter, of course, is offered as well as other flavors imaginable. They're all neatly stacked in boxes and rows for all nut lovers to go crazy for.

Pasalubong packs start at 10,000 for the original to 40,000 for the all-in-one pack with many different flavors.

Bonus stop: K-pop fans can score their favorite posters, mugs, tumblers and photo cards at one of the stalls on the underground market before going up the exit from the subway. If you're lucky and you'll see it, you can bring home your favorite K-pop and K-drama merchandise, from BTS, Seventeen, EXO, to Cha Eun-woo and Park Seo-joon.

