'True representative of Filipino cuisine': Sinigang 97th best dish in the world

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino sour soup Sinigang has been included in the 100 Best Dishes in the World list by Taste Atlas.

With a rating of 4.5, the online food database has included the popular soupy viand made sour by Sampalok (tamarind) or other sour fruits such as the Batuan in the Visayas and Kamias, Sinigang is hailed as the 97th best dish on the list for 2023-2024.

"With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, Sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine," wrote Taste Atlas on its description of the dish on its web site.

Taste Atlas reviewed 395,205 user ratings out of its 10,927 cataloged dishes.

It also listed down the restaurants that offer the best Sinigang as reviewed by food critics. These include Locavore in Pasig, Romulo Cafe in Scout Tuason in Quezon City, Sentro 1771 in Makati, The Artistocrat in Manila, Abe Serendra in Bonifacio Global City, Fely J's restaurant in Makati, Manam Comfort Food in Esperanza St., Manila and Max's Restaurant in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City.

