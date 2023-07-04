^

Filipino restaurant makes it to '150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World'

Kristofer Purnell
July 4, 2023
The Aristocrat Restaurant in Manila
MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle website TasteAtlas has included classic Filipino restaurant The Aristocrat in its "150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World" list, the only Filipino restaurant that made the cut.

TasteAtlas curated a list of restaurants that offer a "unique gastronomic journey that is absolutely worth embarking upon at least once in your lifetime."

"These are establishments that have remained relevant and highly regarded in an ever-changing culinary landscape," TasteAtlas also said. "Our list celebrates these enduring icons of gastronomy, the restaurants that prioritize substance over show, serving honest, no-nonsense food that is simply delectable."

The Aristocrat figured at No. 108, and its popular Lumpiang Shanghai was also highlighted as the "best in the world" over those by other Filipino restaurants like Baguio's Good Taste, Marikina's Luyong Restaurant, Manila Hotel's Cafe Ilang-Ilang, and Parañaque's Toho Restaurant Antigua.

Related: Tara shot! Lambanog in Top 10 of best spirits globally — TasteAtlas

TasteAtlas also noted that The Aristocrat is also famous for its Mechado and Pancit Canton, and serves Crispy Pata, Kare-kare, Sinigang, Pancit Palabok, Daing na Bangus, Atchara, Dinuguan, Puto, and Halo-Halo.

Topping the "150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World" was Vienna's 118-year-old Figlmüller, famous for its Schnitzel Wiener Art.

Making the Top 5 were Katz's Delicatessen in New York City, Indonesia's Warung Mak Beng, La Polar in Mexico City, and Naples' L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele.

Other famous restaurants on the list were New York City's Peter Luger Steak House (No. 25), Taipei's Din Tai Fung (No. 28), Ippudo in Japan (No. 60), and Singapore's Jumbo Seafood (No. 80).

RELATED: Bibingka still one of the best cakes in the world — Taste Atlas

