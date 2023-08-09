Mang Inasal celebrates 20th anniversary via nationwide Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan

Hosted by Dimples Romana, Mang Inasal's Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan treated customers with a fun program filled with games and prizes and free products that included Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Palabok.

MANILA, Philippines — Mang Inasal, the Philippines’ Grill Expert, will spread its 20th anniversary "UNLI-SAYAbration" through the Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan.

This was announced during the Unli-SAYAbration Grand Caravan that recently happened at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Hosted by Dimples Romana, the event treated customers with a fun program filled with games and prizes and free products that included Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Palabok.

“As part of our full-year celebration, the Mang Inasal Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan will tour around the country to delight our customers with free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Palabok,” Mang Inasal President Mike Castro said. “Our UNLI-SAYAbration is all about giving thanks to the Mang Inasal Nation who have shown us their strong love and support for the past 20 years.”

The Mang Inasal Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan will be trooping various locations in Metro Manila, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao from August to November. Details will be announced on the social media platforms of Mang Inasal.

