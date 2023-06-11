^

Recipe: Richard Gomez whips up a mean Pasta Puttanesca

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 11, 2023 | 12:20pm
Recipe: Richard Gomez whips up a mean Pasta Puttanesca
Pasta Puttanesca with Dona Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil
MANILA, Philippines — These days, healthy cooking and eating have become a way of life.

The need to switch to healthier food and lead a healthier lifestyle is real, more so with celebrities like Richard Gomez, who is always in the limelight, be it because of his showbiz commitments or his political responsibilities as the representative of the 4th district of Leyte.

 At home, he finds time to cook healthy dishes using healthy ingredients such as Doña Elena Olive Oils — and he whips up a mean Pasta Puttanesca with its Extra Virgin Olive Oil variant.

He shares his recipe for the classic Italian pasta dish.

Pasta Puttanesca with Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced or chopped

Red pepper flakes

3 pcs. anchovies

1/4 cup olives, sliced into rings

1 tbsp. capers

1 can (28 oz.) canned tomatoes

300 to 400 grams cooked spaghetti

Chopped parsley for garnish

Grated Parmesan cheese for topping

PROCEDURE:

1.     Sauté garlic and red pepper flakes in Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

2.     Add anchovies, olives and capers.

3.     Pour in canned tomatoes. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

4.     Add cooked spaghetti. Toss well.

5.     Plate and top with parsley and grated Parmesan cheese. Enjoy! 

