Turkish-style pizza for breakfast

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 11:23am
Turkish Breast Style Pide
MANILA, Philippines — Pizza comes in different forms. There are flatbreads that, when placed flat on a board or baking sheet, topped with pizza-type ingredients and baked in the oven, become pizzas. Solo pizzas can also be made using English muffins, halved burger buns, or pandesal as a crust.

Now, get to know Pide, a Turkish-style flatbread that comes stuffed with different toppings, including cheese, spinach, sausage, spiced meat, and even fruits. Get to know Pide, a Turkish-style flatbread that comes stuffed with different toppings, including cheese, spinach, sausage, spiced meat, and even fruits.

Pide is usually shaped into an elongated oval, then the edges are pressed together to form pointed tips. Get to know the Turkish pide with this Turkish Breakfast Style Pide recipe developed by The Maya Kitchen.

Turkish breakfast style pide

INGREDIENTS:

For the dough:

1 cup warm water

2 tsps. instant yeast

1 1/2 tsps. sugar or honey

3 cups Maya All-Purpose Flour     

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 1/3 cups water

For the spinach filling:

2 cups spinach leaves, blanched, squeezed and cut

3 tbsps. olive oil

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 pc. onion, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

1/2 cup cream cheese

3/4 cup all-purpose cream

3 tbsps. grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs, beaten

Egg wash

Fried eggs (optional)

Feta cheese (optional)

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare dough. In a bowl or stand mixer, add the warm water, yeast and sugar. Mix and wait for the mixture to get foamy.  Add the flour and the remaining ingredients for the dough. Using a wooden spoon, mix until well blended. Transfer dough onto a clean, well-floured surface, and knead the dough for a couple of minutes. Dust with little amount of flour while kneading the dough. Dough should feel soft and not sticky.

2. Place the dough in a greased bowl and lightly brush top with a small amount of olive oil, then cover the dough with a plastic wrap, cheesecloth or any clean kitchen towel. Place the bowl in a warm place to rise for about 1 hour or until the dough doubles in size.

3. Prepare spinach filling. Heat up pan with olive oil, and pan-sauté garlic and onion until translucent and aromatic. Then add in blanched spinach, and season with salt and black pepper. Add in cream cheese and give the mixture a good stir until cream cheese is well blended into the spinach mixture. Pour in the cream and add the Parmesan cheese, then continue cooking for another 3 minutes. Set aside to cool down. Once cool, add beaten eggs into the spinach mixture and stir until fully mixed.

4. To assemble Pide, place a baking sheet or pizza stone in the oven. Preheat the oven to 400 degree Fahrenheit. If using a stone, heat the stone for at least 30 minutes. Transfer dough that has doubled in size onto a floured surface and divide the dough into 3 to 4 equal pieces.  Start working with one dough and cover the remaining doughs with cheesecloth to prevent them from drying.  Stretch the dough, then pinch and twist the end of dough to turn it into a boat shape, then transfer to a floured baking sheet or pizza stone tray. Do this procedure with remaining doughs.

5. Brush the shaped Pide with some olive oil, scoop a generous amount of filling into it, then bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until pide is golden brown. Best served with fried eggs and feta cheese.

Yield: 3 to 4 pieces of pide.

*Tip: For easier baking and removal of pide, place parchment paper or use gritty flour on the baking sheet or pizza stone tray before placing the pide inside the oven.

RELATED: Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

BREAD

BREAKFAST

PIZZA

RECIPES
