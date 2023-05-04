Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Just like everyone else, you love Buko Pie.

There’s something comforting about the taste of buko and its texture on the mouth when you chew on the tender coconut meat interacting with the light crunch of the pie crust.

Why not bake your own Buko Pie and add a little twist to it by adding singkamas into it?

Here’s how to do it, according to San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Buko and Singkamas Pie

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Magnolia All Purpose Flour

1/3 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, cut into small pieces

1/2 tsp. iodized salt

2-3 Tbsps. cold water

1 Magnolia Brown Egg, beaten, for egg wash

For the filling:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 cup coconut juice

2 cups Magnolia Full Cream Milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups grated young coconut meat

1 cup grated turnip (singkamas)

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Put flour in a mixing bowl. Cut butter into flour using two knives or a pastry cutter. Add salt and water. Knead to form a dough. Divide in half. Roll half of dough out on work surface and, line onto a pie pan. Reserve the remaining dough as pie cover. Bake for 10 minutes or until the edges of the crust are just starting to turn brown. Remove from oven.

3. In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add coconut juice, milk and vanilla extract. Stir mixture until lump-free, then add coconut and turnips. Continuously stir over medium heat for 10 minutes or until mixture thickens.

4. Scoop filling into pre-baked crust.

5. Roll out remaining dough and cover pie with it. Trim off excess dough and press to seal edges. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Makes 8 servings.

