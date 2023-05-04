^

Food and Leisure

Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2023 | 9:35am
Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe
Buko and Singkamas Pie
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Just like everyone else, you love Buko Pie.

There’s something comforting about the taste of buko and its texture on the mouth when you chew on the tender coconut meat interacting with the light crunch of the pie crust.

Why not bake your own Buko Pie and add a little twist to it by adding singkamas into it?

 Here’s how to do it, according to San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Buko and Singkamas Pie

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Magnolia All Purpose Flour

1/3 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, cut into small pieces

1/2 tsp. iodized salt

2-3 Tbsps. cold water

1 Magnolia Brown Egg, beaten, for egg wash

For the filling:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 cup coconut juice

2 cups Magnolia Full Cream Milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups grated young coconut meat

1 cup grated turnip (singkamas)

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Put flour in a mixing bowl. Cut butter into flour using two knives or a pastry cutter. Add salt and water. Knead to form a dough. Divide in half. Roll half of dough out on work surface and, line onto a pie pan. Reserve the remaining dough as pie cover. Bake for 10 minutes or until the edges of the crust are just starting to turn brown. Remove from oven.

3. In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add coconut juice, milk and vanilla extract. Stir mixture until lump-free, then add coconut and turnips. Continuously stir over medium heat for 10 minutes or until mixture thickens.

4. Scoop filling into pre-baked crust.

5. Roll out remaining dough and cover pie with it. Trim off excess dough and press to seal edges. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Makes 8 servings.  

RELATED: Leveled-up Corned Beef recipe for breakfast

BUKO PIE

EASY RECIPES

RECIPES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe
1 hour ago

Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Just like everyone else, you love Buko Pie.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Seattle's Best opens Philippines' biggest store, Shake Shack launches burger-beer combo
1 day ago

Seattle's Best opens Philippines' biggest store, Shake Shack launches burger-beer combo

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Weather forecast: Sunny with a high chance of burgers.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Let your tastebuds travel! Must-try regional dishes
1 day ago

Let your tastebuds travel! Must-try regional dishes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
We Filipinos simply love food. We try everything and fall in love with the various international cuisines that we have tried....
Food and Leisure
fbtw
New Mango-Choco Marjolaine: Red Ribbon&rsquo;s most exciting cake yet!
Sponsored
2 days ago

New Mango-Choco Marjolaine: Red Ribbon’s most exciting cake yet!

2 days ago
This exciting new Red Ribbon cake brings together the perfect combination of refreshingly sweet mangoes and rich chocolate...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Maki-trending ka': Team Patakam advises aspiring TikTok food vloggers
2 days ago

'Maki-trending ka': Team Patakam advises aspiring TikTok food vloggers

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Five of the most popular TikTok food vloggers, known as Team Patakam, gave pieces of advice to aspiring food content...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Combine fish and veggies in one-dish meal
5 days ago

Combine fish and veggies in one-dish meal

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Kids need to have a "Grow" food in their meals for them to develop a healthier body.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with