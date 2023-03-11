Recreate resto-quality Inasal Chicken Wings at home with air fryer

MANILA, Philippines — You love to cook, and you certainly cook a lot for your family. You constantly look for new ideas and recipes that you can add to your seemingly limited repertoire of delicious dishes.

There are times when you find yourself craving take-out food from one of your favorite restaurants. There is no need to feel guilty. It is human nature to do so.

Ordering in is as convenient as it goes, especially now that almost all restaurants are offering delivery services after the pandemic rendered food delivery a must! There is also something special about partaking of food that has been prepped by a professional chef — the smoky flavor brought about by high-fire cooking in Chinese restaurants, the exquisite flavor of fresh squid ink in Paella Negra, or the crunch of Ebi Tempura.

But did you know that you can recreate restaurant-quality food at home? There are ways, especially when cooking chicken wings in an air fryer.

There is no need to slave over it on the stovetop. What air fryers offer is convenience and cooking time spent productively at work. More so if you’re using a high-tech new generation air fryer, such as the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, which can help anyone create restaurant-quality food at home.

Like many air fryers, you can cook anything with it without oil so you can enjoy healthier versions of your favorite dishes. It also takes the guesswork out with its right settings and high-tech features because of its trademarked Element IQ System, a small algorithm that helps create the ideal cooking environment for a range of different cooking techniques.

To see how far you have gone with your high-tech kitchen gadget, here’s a good chicken wings recipe.

Air-fried Inasal Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

3 pcs. thumb-sized ginger

3 pcs. pounded lemongrass

500 grams chicken wings

2 tbsps. fish sauce

2 tbsps. garlic powder

2 tbsps. onion powder

3 tbsps. atsuete oil

1 tbsp. crushed black pepper

10 pcs. calamansi, juiced

4 pcs. lemon wedges

Procedure:

1. Using the Breville Juicer, juice the ginger and lemongrass to make a concentrated extract of ginger and lemongrass.

2. Combine the extract in a ziplock bag with the chicken wings, fish sauce, soy sauce, calamansi juice, garlic powder, onion powder, atsuete oil and crushed black pepper.

3. Shake up the contents of the ziplock bag to combine ingredients thoroughly.

4. Allow to marinate for at least 3 hours or overnight for best results.

5. Empty the contents of the bag onto the black tray of the air fryer.

6. Air-fry the chicken wings for 12 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit.

7. Serve with lemon wedges.

