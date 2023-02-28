'Sushi terrorism' grips diners, social mediaÂ 

'Sushi terrorism' grips diners, social media

This picture shows plates of sushi on a conveyor belt at a sushi chain restaurant in Tokyo on February 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — There's a new kind of terror that has social media talking, the kind that leaves many diners queasy over the thought that an ordered food might have the unwanted extra flavor of someone else's saliva.

Earlier this month, social media users were apalled when a video of a young man in Japan was seen licking the top of a soy sauce bottle and the rim of a tea cup while dining in a conveyor-style sushi restaurant. He was also seen touching a plate of sushi with his finger that had his saliva on it.

The video was said to have been taken in one of the branches of Sushiro in Gifu prefecture, Japan.

"Sushi terrorism" and "sushitero" trended on social media, including Twitter and Tiktok, with several videos of other sushi pranks.

Sushiro in a statement said that the culprit minor, along with his parents, already apologized. The company, however, already filed a formal police complaint.

"As a company, we will continue to respond firmly with both criminal and civil cases," it said.

In a report published on the Japan Times, Sushiro said in a release that it has taken steps to ensure that such incidents will not happen again.

Customers will be asked to order food on a touch screen panel instead of picking plates at its conveyor-belt set-up. In addition, the company plans to install acrylic boards between seats and the conveyor belt to "prevent unnecessary contact" betweent the sushi and its diners.

Diners can also choose to ask for new tea cups and condiments if they do not feel like using the ones already placed on their tables.

Two other affected chains, Hama-sushi and Kura Sushi, have also said they plan to take legal action, with the latter planning to install cameras above conveyor belts to monitor customers, Jiji press agency reported.

In Tokyo, 20-year-old musician Luna Watanabe said she was appalled by the videos.

"Omotenashi (hospitality) is an important selling point in Japan, so I think it's unforgivable," she told AFP.

"It's harmful to customers and employees." — With reports from AFP

RELATED: Para sa mga bitter: Ampalaya ice cream for the love month