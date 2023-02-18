^

Food and Leisure

Para sa mga bitter: Ampalaya ice cream for the love month

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 11:47am
Para sa mga bitter: Ampalaya ice cream for the love month
Unresolved Issues is an ampalaya-flavored ice cream for those who still have lingering feelings for a special someone. Other ice cream flavors are (from left) Closure, Matinong Boyfriend and Matinong Girlfriend.
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — If you were to guess the flavors of an ice cream collection that’s been created for the love month of February, what would your three, maybe four, guesses be?

Strawberry? Caramel? Mango? How about ampalaya or bitter gourd? Yes, ampalaya!

The Valentine’s Day collection of four limited-time only ice cream from Sebastian’s is led by a bitter melon (ampalaya) ice cream called Unresolved Issues. It is a sorbet infused with fresh ampalaya and garnished with candied ampalaya bits. Bitter melon tea turned into a bitter melon sorbet, the sorbet base is actually sweet, but while you savor the sweet, you can feel the bitterness coming through.

Does the sweet bitterness work? Apparently so, because of all the limited-time only ice cream, this is the flavor that keeps returning every February. Unresolved Issues is the culinary embodiment of being unable to move on.

The other three flavors that make up this Love Month’s limited-edition collection are Closure (smooth, chunkless Chrysanthemum Tea ice cream infused with Chinese chrysanthemum tea blossoms); Matinong Boyfriend (Orange ice cream garnished with candied orange peel and chunks of orange almond butter cake); and Matinong Girlfriend (Dark Beer Caramel ice cream with dark beer caramel ripple and dark beer peanut brittle).

RELATED: Love cocktails (to help express how you feel)

AMPALAYA

ICE CREAM

VALENTINES DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Love cocktails (to help express how you feel)
18 hours ago

Love cocktails (to help express how you feel)

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 18 hours ago
Move over, classic cocktails! Studies show that consumers these days prefer premium rums and customized cocktail drinks to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
What is the ultimate 'love fruit'?
3 days ago

What is the ultimate 'love fruit'?

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Have you ever thought if there is such a thing as a "love fruit"?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Valentine's Day fare for family and friends
4 days ago

Valentine's Day fare for family and friends

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
The hearts-day options, simply labeled "Treats for Your Sweet Heart," had sets for lovers, friends, and family.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Make your own chocolate-dipped strawberries
4 days ago

Make your own chocolate-dipped strawberries

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Chocolates are one of the languages of love often used for Valentine’s.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Eat your heart out: Valentine's Day treats to have and to hold
4 days ago

Eat your heart out: Valentine's Day treats to have and to hold

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Valentne’s Day this year is going to be a lot better than last year and the years past.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Tequila croissants, heart-shaped bagels: Sweet treats for Valentine's Day
6 days ago

Tequila croissants, heart-shaped bagels: Sweet treats for Valentine's Day

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
Say 'I love you' with these unique Valentine's Day treats.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with