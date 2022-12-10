Fried chicken is the most-ordered food by Filipinos â€” report

^

Fried chicken is the most-ordered food by Filipinos — report

According to the Food and Grocery Trends 2022 report released by Grab, many of its users order fried chicken on a daily basis.
MANILA, Philippines — Data collected by delivery and ride-hailing service Grab has shown that Filipinos mostly order fried chicken and halo-halo.

The popular app released its Food and Grocery Trends report for 2022, highlighting the consumer habits of Filipinos when it comes to ordering food and groceries online.

According to GrabFood, fried chicken took the top spot for food as around 55,000 orders are made daily.

Orders for beloved dessert halo-halo and party-staple carbonated beverages saw an increase, with an uptick by 80% and 50%, respectively, compared to 2021's numbers.

Related: 'Balut,' 'lambanog' most mispronounced local food, drink — study

The report also found that 92% of Filipino consumers eat at least one healthy meal every two to three days, while nearly two in five consumers tried plant-based alternatives in the last six months. It also stated that orders of healthy meals on the app shot up by 12 times.

As for grocery items, the most-ordered items online include instant noodles, canned food, milk, cultured milk, and evaporated milk and cream.

It appears that Filipinos have grown reliant on deliveries, as seven in 10 consumers say that these are a permanent part of their life today while one in three have committed to a delivery subscription plan.

In the case of food delivery platforms, 74% of users do not know what to order and spend around 17 minutes browsing before ordering; 88% of respondents said they got to know of a new merchant from the same platform.

As a sweet note, the report revealed that 74% of consumers said they tend to order snacks for more than one individual at a time.

RELATED: What makes the best Adobo? Pancit? Sinigang? Chef Gino Gonzalez explains

