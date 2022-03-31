Women’s Month: Maginhawa pantry founder, other ‘sheroes’ honored

In time for International Women's Month, Hershey's Philippines collaborated with four unsung Filipino heroes — Malou Perez, Kate Alvarez, Sabrina Tamayo and Fredeswinda Samonte —all admirable women whose work has helped to inspire many Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — “The pandemic separated us, but the community pantry brought us together. It didn’t matter what your gender, belief or religion is. People from all walks of life were there at the pantry.”

Thus did Ana Patricia Non, the 26-year-old founder of the Maginhawa community pantry, and grand winner of the 2021 Asia CEO InLife Young Shero of the Year award, as she explained the success of the movement that created thousands of community pantries across the nation at the height of the pandemic.

In a Zoom conference for Obra Maestra, InLife Sheroes’ third anniversary, Patreng, as friends call her, also paid tribute to women who share their love, strength and talent “to start our dreams.”

The community pantry, she said, redefined gender because it debunked perceptions that women are weak. It showed mothers taking care of their children can extend that love to their community, that they have what it takes to take care of others, to be a pillar of strength and source of talent to help the community.

Yet another takeaway, she said, is that “dreams should not just be for ourselves, but for the community.”

Non further explained that volunteers can be taught to help, that we don’t run out of creative ways to lend a helping hand. Women, especially, she added, have to fight, because “it’s hard to be a woman.” They’re not alone, because women are “an empowered community.”

She admitted that like most millennials, she had to look after her savings during the pandemic. But she realized how lucky she was because she can eat thrice a day. So she wished her neighbors can be in the same situation.

Other InLife Sheroes awardees are:

• Youth for Mental Health Coalition Secretary General Ray Alyannah Lagasca

• ANTHILL co-founder and managing director Anya Lim

• All Vision Business CEO Charlene Vee Tan

• Waves for Water Philippines Country Director Jenica Dizon

• CEO and founder of Pinoy Indie Films Road Show Karen Jane Salutan

• Pawssion Project Founder Malou Perez

• Vesl Ptd Ltd. Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Maureen Nova Ledesma

• Co-Founder and COO of Human Sustainability Nina Opida

• Rag2Riches President and Founding Partner Therese Clarence Fernandez-Ruiz

• Para Bukas International co-founder Atty. Therese Guiao

Hershey's Philippines honors Pinays with 'HerShe' bars

This March, Hershey's Philippines celebrates the real power of women. Inspired greatly by this purpose, it has transformed its iconic chocolate bar packaging into a canvas of the achievements and contributions of four extraordinary Filipino women.

The limited special "HerShe" packaging features photos of these four phenomenal women laid out on designs that showcase their stories and contributions to their communities.

Perez heads PAWSsion Project, an organization rescuing and rehoming distressed cats and dogs, while Kate Alvarez created SOS – Survivors of Suicide and Depression, an online mental health support group. Sabrina Tamayo's Project SMILE aids persons with disabilities by connecting them with employment and other sources of livelihood and support. Freswinda Samonte of PGH's Cancer Survivors Organization works actively to help support cancer patients.

Nica Babia and Eunice Carbonel, two up-and-coming Filipina illustrators, created the artworks. These reflect the advocacies through vibrant designs and colors to celebrate these incredible women and feature their causes.

"The Hershey's IWD packs were designed to give honor to our unsung sheroes who quietly, with bravery and kindness, touch and change the lives of many. The four women and what they're fighting for have deeply moved us," Babia said.

Carbonel shared, "I think what inspired me is how kindness is contagious and how it helps us have a sense of connection towards others. It does not have to be big, and it certainly does not have to be related to money."