Shakey's introduces the 'good nuggets' â€“ plant-based nuggets that taste like chicken!

MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza, the pioneer food chain in plant-based products, strengthens its position as an innovator by introducing the GOOOD Nuggets.

This exciting new product consists of eight pieces of plant-based nuggets served with vegan BBQ sauce. These taste almost exactly like a meat-based chicken nugget, from the crispy exterior to the tender center.

Why the nuggets?

Chicken nuggets, the inspiration for this new menu, is a fast-food staple that everyone craves. They are small yet filling. Shakey’s GOOOD Nuggets boasts of the same very distinct taste profile, but without the guilt.

The new product is now sold at all Shakey’s stores nationwide at just P179. It makes use of the local unMeat’ brand, a recent innovation of sister company Century Pacific Food Inc. (PSE: CNPF).

Promoting healthier habit

The global plant-based nuggets market is gaining immense traction driven by the surging demand for meat alternatives. Their similar taste and texture to that of meat-based nuggets is driving the market.

Due to changing eating habits of consumers, the demand for plant-based food products is surging.

Shakey’s desires to create in the young, the young at heart, as well as the health enthusiasts, the wholesome snacking habit. The GOOOD Nuggets, baked and not fried, are loaded with protein.

“Our GOOOD Nuggets is very consistent with our GOOOD Burger, which serves as a healthy meat alternative made with non-GMO plant-based ingredients, with no cholesterol and trans-fat content, while remaining a good source of protein and fiber,” Vicente Gregorio, president and CEO of Shakey’s, said.

Shakey’s acknowledges that a healthy eating diet is essential for good nutrition, especially during these challenging times. Being able to provide this new menu line is a major way of promoting awareness for the healthier lifestyle of its loyal guests.

Drop by any Shakey’s store to enjoy this delicious product or by ordering through 7777-7777 or through www.shakeyspizza.ph.